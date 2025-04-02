Enjoy proper Boombox experience with the powerful JBL Boombox 3—now available at hefty discount

Bluetooth speaker





JBL Boombox 3 in Camouflage: Save $111 at Walmart! $388 89 $499 95 $111 off (22%) Walmart has knocked $111 off the ultra-powerful JBL Boombox 3, bringing it down to just $388.89! This deal has been around for a while, but it’s still a steal considering the booming sound, deep bass, and impressive 24-hour battery life this bad boy offers. Don’t wait—grab yours today! Buy at Walmart



All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 is right up your alley if you want a true modern Boombox experience. So, act fast and save while the offer is still available! Ranked among the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, our friend here delivers more than loud sound perfect for parties. Thanks to its PartyBoost feature, it can pair with other JBL speakers to deliver an even more incredible listening experience for your gathering. You can also use the built-in EQ in the JBL Portable app to tailor its sound to your taste.Another highlight is its top-notch durability. With an impressive IP67 rating, it's dustproof and water-resistant, meaning you can take it wherever the party goes—whether it's your backyard, the beach, or just relaxing by the pool. It can even withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for about 30 minutes, so unexpected splashes won't be an issue.You won't have to stress out about battery life either! With up to 24 hours of playback, the Boombox 3 is built to keep your music going all day. No need to worry about whether the battery will last through your gathering.All in all, the JBL Boombox 3 is right up your alley if you want a true modern Boombox experience. So, act fast and save while the offer is still available!

If you're looking for a great-soundingfor parties, the JBL Boombox 3 is just what you need.Not only does this fella deliver rich, deep bass and crystal-clear sound—making it a fantastic choice for both casual listening and lively gatherings—but it's also currently discounted by $111 at Walmart. That means you can snag one for just $388.99, down from its usual price of around $500. Act fast, though— this generous promo has been available for a while and might expire fast.