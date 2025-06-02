Amazon slashes $120 off the popular JBL Boombox 3, making it even more appealing
The speaker delivers a powerful sound, has durable design, and is a no-brainer at its current price.
If you ask Google "What is a boombox?", it will give you an answer along the lines of: "A boombox is a large, portable player that delivers powerful sound." And we can confidently say that this description perfectly fits the JBL Boombox 3.
Firstly, with a width of 19 inches, a height of 10.1 inches, and a depth of 7.9 inches (48.2 x 25.7 x 20.0 cm), it's one big fella—easily landing in the 'large, portable player' category. Thanks to its size, though, it houses one subwoofer, two midrange drivers, and two tweeters, delivering powerful audio perfect for parties and huge gatherings.
But it gets even better! You can pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature for an even more boombastic sound experience. Plus, with the built-in EQ in the JBL Portable companion app, you can fine-tune the audio to match your preferences.
Another feature we like about this bad boy is its superb durability. With a robust IP67 rating, it's dustproof and water-resistant, so you can bring it along to the beach, to the park—wherever. And with up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, you won't worry that it will die on you during your gathering.
We don't know how long this promo will last, so if the JBL Boombox 3 fits the bill for you—don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and save big now!
Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. There's one thing we don’t love about the JBL Boombox 3—its price. Granted, you do get a lot, but at $500, it feels a bit steep in our books. Fortunately, Amazon has slashed $120 off the cost of the model in Camouflage color. This allows you to treat yourself to one for just under $380—a bargain price for everything it brings to the table.
