Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Amazon slashes $120 off the popular JBL Boombox 3, making it even more appealing

The speaker delivers a powerful sound, has durable design, and is a no-brainer at its current price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman carries the JBL Boombox 3 on her shoulder at the beach.
If you ask Google "What is a boombox?", it will give you an answer along the lines of: "A boombox is a large, portable player that delivers powerful sound." And we can confidently say that this description perfectly fits the JBL Boombox 3.

Firstly, with a width of 19 inches, a height of 10.1 inches, and a depth of 7.9 inches (48.2 x 25.7 x 20.0 cm), it's one big fella—easily landing in the 'large, portable player' category. Thanks to its size, though, it houses one subwoofer, two midrange drivers, and two tweeters, delivering powerful audio perfect for parties and huge gatherings.

The JBL Boombox 3 is $120 off on Amazon!

$120 off (24%)
The JBL Boombox 3 in Camouflage is now selling for $120 off on Amazon. This lets you get one for just under $380. The speaker offers powerful sound, has great durability, and is a must-have at its current price. Save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


But it gets even better! You can pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature for an even more boombastic sound experience. Plus, with the built-in EQ in the JBL Portable companion app, you can fine-tune the audio to match your preferences.

Another feature we like about this bad boy is its superb durability. With a robust IP67 rating, it's dustproof and water-resistant, so you can bring it along to the beach, to the park—wherever. And with up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, you won't worry that it will die on you during your gathering.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. There's one thing we don’t love about the JBL Boombox 3—its price. Granted, you do get a lot, but at $500, it feels a bit steep in our books. Fortunately, Amazon has slashed $120 off the cost of the model in Camouflage color. This allows you to treat yourself to one for just under $380—a bargain price for everything it brings to the table.

We don't know how long this promo will last, so if the JBL Boombox 3 fits the bill for you—don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and save big now!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
Don't miss your chance to get the Bose SoundLink Micro at a rare 24% discount
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have never been this cheap with a two-year warranty
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Leaked: Nvidia’s mysterious new APU could shake up the laptop world
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ becomes a hot option for users looking to upgrade
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
iPhone 17 may miss out on this upgrade while the rest level up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless