The awesome Jabra Elite 85t plunge in price even deeper on Amazon, allowing you to score even bigger savings

Save $72 on the Jabra Elite 85t on Amazon Grab a pair of Jabra Elite 85t for $72 less on Amazon. The earbuds may be old, but they pack an awesome sound, good ANC, pretty decent battery life, and are a good bargain for money! $72 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

Released in 2020, the Jabra Elite 85t are not exactly a spring chicken; however, these bad boys still deliver an incredible sound with a strong bass, which is something hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. Furthermore, their Jabra Sound+ companion app packs EQ functionality, allowing you to adjust the sound of your Jabra Elite 85t to your preferences in case you don't like their default sound profile. The earbuds are also good for taking and making phone calls.Moreover, the Jabra Elite 85t were premium earbuds when they were brand new and, as such, also pack a pretty capable ANC, which does a good job of muting pesky noises. In addition to that, the earphones offer good passive isolation.Now, battery life. The Jabra Elite 85t should be able to provide you with up to 5.5 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. Add the case, and their total battery life goes up to 25 hours. We should also mention that the case is Qi-certified, which means you can charge it wirelessly.So, it appears that the Jabra Elite 85t are truly old but gold. Also, that sweet 31% discount further tips the scale in favor of buying these bad boys now while they are enjoying that nice price cut. This is why our advice is to treat yourself to a pair of discounted Jabra Elite 85t today!