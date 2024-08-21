Tougher than tough, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are 25% off with this limited-time Amazon deal
Tough, high-end, and now discounted, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are some of the best wireless earbuds you should have on your radar right now. All the more so if the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feel like a stretch on your budget. The Jabra option usually costs about $200, but this limited-time deal at Amazon saves you 25% (or $50).
If you recall, the Jabra earbuds were cheaper during Prime Day 2024. They aren't exclusively discounted at Amazon, either. For one thing, Best Buy has the same markdown. Even so, their supreme durability and IP68 rating make them a fantastic option for serious athletes and everyone who values toughness in earbuds.
Durability is important, but so is noise cancellation and sound quality. Well, the Elite 8 Active handle those fronts pretty well. They have a Hybrid ANC technology with HearThrough, allowing you to pick when and how to engage with outside distractions.
Plus, you get to enjoy your favorite music for up to eight hours per charge or 32 hours if you take breaks (and store them in their charging case while doing so). Those numbers go all the way up to 56 hours of playtime with no ANC, too.
Certainly not as popular as the AirPods Pro 2, these high-end wireless earbuds from Jabra are still a great choice for most users. If you're looking for toughness, quality audio, and great noise cancelling capabilities for about $150, the Elite 8 Active shouldn't disappoint you. Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time promo and save $50 while you can.
The Elite 8 Active have been through serious testing. Supposedly, they offer military-grade toughness, which sounds like a pretty good promise even if a bit of a stretch. After all, the significantly more expensive Sennheiser MOMENTUM Sport, one of the best workout earbuds, have lower dust and water resistance.
Couple that with a fantastic frequency response that makes most music genres sound as intended, and there you have a winner. Let's not forget that they have a lightweight design, so they shouldn't cause ear fatigue.
