Get a pair of super-comfortable Jabra Elite 75t earbuds at almost half the price

$79.99

$99.99



If you’re on a hunt for comfortable noise-canceling earbuds, but you're not a fan of Galaxy Buds or AirPods, this is your moment. Deals like this one pop up only on big shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and indeed the Jabra Elite 75t model was at the same price during those events.



Now, let’s see what you’re getting for your money. Both models are almost identical, with the Active being more durable with a special coating bumping the water and dust resistance rating from IP55 (on the regular Elites) to IP57.



This means that if you’re a sporty type you should consider the Elite Active, as this model offers a much better protection against the elements. Otherwise, you’d be fine with the regular Jabra Elite 75t.







Both models feature active noise canceling tech with 4 microphones in total, great battery life (up to 24 hours with the charging case), touch controls, lightweight and compact charging case, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a 5-band EQ found in the Jabra+ app, and last but not least - crisp and clear sound.



But most importantly, these are really super-comfortable, as Jabra spent a lot of time and resources scanning thousands of ears to come up with the ergonomic shape of the Elites. If you fancy something else, you can always check out our best true wireless earbuds article.

