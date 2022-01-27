Get a pair of super-comfortable Jabra Elite 75t earbuds at almost half the price

Get a pair of super-comfortable Jabra Elite 75t earbuds at almost half the price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fast forward to present days. There’s a great deal at Best Buy slashing almost half of the price of these earbuds. Normally, a pair of Jabra Elite 75t will set you back $149.99 but for a limited time you can get them for $79.99. The Active version of the buds is also discounted from $179.99 to just $99.99.
If you’re on a hunt for comfortable noise-canceling earbuds, but you're not a fan of Galaxy Buds or AirPods, this is your moment. Deals like this one pop up only on big shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and indeed the Jabra Elite 75t model was at the same price during those events.
This means that if you’re a sporty type you should consider the Elite Active, as this model offers a much better protection against the elements. Otherwise, you’d be fine with the regular Jabra Elite 75t.
Both models feature active noise canceling tech with 4 microphones in total, great battery life (up to 24 hours with the charging case), touch controls, lightweight and compact charging case, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a 5-band EQ found in the Jabra+ app, and last but not least - crisp and clear sound.