Deals Audio

Get a pair of super-comfortable Jabra Elite 75t earbuds at almost half the price

Mariyan Slavov
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a pair of super-comfortable Jabra Elite 75t earbuds at almost half the price
Jabra’s top of the range Elite 75t earbuds launched in the Summer of 2020 but to this day the model holds its ground to other noise-canceling competitors. Back in the day, we reviewed the Active version of this model, and our sound guy Preslav gave them 9/10.

Fast forward to present days. There’s a great deal at Best Buy slashing almost half of the price of these earbuds. Normally, a pair of Jabra Elite 75t will set you back $149.99 but for a limited time you can get them for $79.99. The Active version of the buds is also discounted from $179.99 to just $99.99.

Jabra - Elite 75t

True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Titanium Black

$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jabra - Elite Active 75t

True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Navy

$79 off (44%)
$99 99
$179
Buy at BestBuy

If you’re on a hunt for comfortable noise-canceling earbuds, but you're not a fan of Galaxy Buds or AirPods, this is your moment. Deals like this one pop up only on big shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and indeed the Jabra Elite 75t model was at the same price during those events.

Now, let’s see what you’re getting for your money. Both models are almost identical, with the Active being more durable with a special coating bumping the water and dust resistance rating from IP55 (on the regular Elites) to IP57.

This means that if you’re a sporty type you should consider the Elite Active, as this model offers a much better protection against the elements. Otherwise, you’d be fine with the regular Jabra Elite 75t.


Both models feature active noise canceling tech with 4 microphones in total, great battery life (up to 24 hours with the charging case), touch controls, lightweight and compact charging case, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a 5-band EQ found in the Jabra+ app, and last but not least - crisp and clear sound.

But most importantly, these are really super-comfortable, as Jabra spent a lot of time and resources scanning thousands of ears to come up with the ergonomic shape of the Elites. If you fancy something else, you can always check out our best true wireless earbuds article.

