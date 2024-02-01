This mouth-watering Jabra Elite 5 deal at Amazon UK is a real treat for the casual listener
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re after high-end earbuds, you’ll probably pick Sony, Apple, or Bose as your trusted brand. For those on a budget, another renowned brand, Jabra, often steals the casual listener’s heart. By the way, if you like what Jabra puts on the market and reside in the UK, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon UK’s deal on the Elite 5. They are now 33% cheaper, giving you the most bang for your buck.
Released in September 2022, these earbuds give you everything you could want. Firstly, they’re equipped with high-class Hybrid ANC technology that combines inward and outward mics to create a more reliable noise-isolating environment that should cover a wide range of sounds.
So far, so good. What about sound quality, you may be asking yourself now. Well, those of you who are all about that bass (no pun intended) might not like how these sound out of the box. Then again, people who aren’t that much into hip-hop might find them just ideal for their price range. Podcasts should also sound great on these earbuds. The customizable EQ is an additional perk.
As for their battery life, the Jabra Elite 5 should be able to last about seven hours of playtime on a single charge. If you store them in your charging case between listening sessions, you can squeeze in a total playtime of up to 28 hours.
As far as we know, these top budget earbuds haven’t seen a better price this year. They did arrive at a lower price point during the Black Friday festivities, but that’s normal during the big shopping season. So, if you’re looking for a reasonably priced pair of earbuds for casual listening, be sure to check those out.
Like most, the ANC works with a “transparent” mode; here, it’s dubbed HearThrough. Instead of blocking out outside noises, the feature lets them in so you can hear what’s going on around you without removing your earbuds.
