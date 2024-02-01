Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

This mouth-watering Jabra Elite 5 deal at Amazon UK is a real treat for the casual listener

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This mouth-wateringly sweet Jabra Elite 5 deal at Amazon UK is a real treat for the casual listener
If you’re after high-end earbuds, you’ll probably pick Sony, Apple, or Bose as your trusted brand. For those on a budget, another renowned brand, Jabra, often steals the casual listener’s heart. By the way, if you like what Jabra puts on the market and reside in the UK, we suggest you take advantage of Amazon UK’s deal on the Elite 5. They are now 33% cheaper, giving you the most bang for your buck.

As far as we know, these top budget earbuds haven’t seen a better price this year. They did arrive at a lower price point during the Black Friday festivities, but that’s normal during the big shopping season. So, if you’re looking for a reasonably priced pair of earbuds for casual listening, be sure to check those out.

Save 33% on the Jabra Elite 5 at Amazon UK

You can now get the Jabra Elite 5 at 33% off, thanks to this awesome deal at Amazon UK. The price cut lets you get the most bang for your buck, and the earbuds feature quality ANC, personalized sound with customizable EQ, and an IP55 rating. Their total playtime is about 28 hours with the case. Get yourself a pair now and enjoy the bargain.
£50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get a pair of Jabra Elite 5 at 40% off on Amazon

Those of you shopping in the US market can take advantage of an even better offer on the Jabra Elite 5. The earbuds are currently available at 40% off at Amazon. However, supplies are limited. So, if you want to get a pair of Jabra earbuds with customizable EQ and a battery life of up to 28 hours, we suggest you hurry up and get the Jabra Elite 5 while they're still in stock.
£60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


Released in September 2022, these earbuds give you everything you could want. Firstly, they’re equipped with high-class Hybrid ANC technology that combines inward and outward mics to create a more reliable noise-isolating environment that should cover a wide range of sounds.

Like most, the ANC works with a “transparent” mode; here, it’s dubbed HearThrough. Instead of blocking out outside noises, the feature lets them in so you can hear what’s going on around you without removing your earbuds.

So far, so good. What about sound quality, you may be asking yourself now. Well, those of you who are all about that bass (no pun intended) might not like how these sound out of the box. Then again, people who aren’t that much into hip-hop might find them just ideal for their price range. Podcasts should also sound great on these earbuds. The customizable EQ is an additional perk.

As for their battery life, the Jabra Elite 5 should be able to last about seven hours of playtime on a single charge. If you store them in your charging case between listening sessions, you can squeeze in a total playtime of up to 28 hours.

