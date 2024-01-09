The durable Jabra Elite 4 Active are now dirt-cheap on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a pair of popular earbuds with ANC at a reasonable price? Well, look no further and pull the trigger on Amazon UK’s top deal on the Jabra Elite 4 Active instead. These incredible earbuds are now available at an irresistible price, as the UK version of the world’s largest online retailer has knocked an epic 42% off their price tag.
These earbuds typically cost £119.99, so they certainly aren’t on par with most high-end earbuds. Then again, they aren’t trying to match the performance of a Bose or a Sony premium pair. On the contrary, those are designed to meet the needs of the casual listener, and they should undoubtedly be plenty good at that, especially now that they’re 42% cheaper.
These earbuds also feature ANC technology with Adjustable HearThrough technology to keep you fully immersed in your jams or in tune with your surroundings. They have four integrated microphones, giving you clear call quality as well.
The soundstage shouldn’t be way too impressive or too mediocre. Right out of the box, you should be able to hear all the different sounds of your favorite songs without much exaggeration, which should be enough to satisfy the average consumer’s needs. If you don’t appreciate how these earbuds sound out of the box, you have some tweaking options via the Jabra Sound+ app.
On the battery front, the Jabra Elite 4 Active deliver about seven hours of uninterrupted playtime without the charging case, which extends up to 28 hours with the case. That should be enough to get you through a workday for sure.
The last time these Jabra earbuds were available at such a low price was during Black Friday. In other words, it’s not every other day that they drop under the £70 barrier on Amazon UK. So, even though they certainly aren’t the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Jabra Elite 4 Active can make a great investment right now.
These earbuds typically cost £119.99, so they certainly aren’t on par with most high-end earbuds. Then again, they aren’t trying to match the performance of a Bose or a Sony premium pair. On the contrary, those are designed to meet the needs of the casual listener, and they should undoubtedly be plenty good at that, especially now that they’re 42% cheaper.
Standing out with their ergonomic design and IP57 rating, the Jabra earbuds are designed to fit any and every adventure. They should remain safely tucked in no matter what you’re doing, meaning you can safely bring them along the next time you go to the gym.
These earbuds also feature ANC technology with Adjustable HearThrough technology to keep you fully immersed in your jams or in tune with your surroundings. They have four integrated microphones, giving you clear call quality as well.
The soundstage shouldn’t be way too impressive or too mediocre. Right out of the box, you should be able to hear all the different sounds of your favorite songs without much exaggeration, which should be enough to satisfy the average consumer’s needs. If you don’t appreciate how these earbuds sound out of the box, you have some tweaking options via the Jabra Sound+ app.
On the battery front, the Jabra Elite 4 Active deliver about seven hours of uninterrupted playtime without the charging case, which extends up to 28 hours with the case. That should be enough to get you through a workday for sure.
Things that are NOT allowed: