Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The durable Jabra Elite 4 Active are now dirt-cheap on Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The durable Jabra Elite 4 Active are now dirt-cheap on Amazon UK
Looking for a pair of popular earbuds with ANC at a reasonable price? Well, look no further and pull the trigger on Amazon UK’s top deal on the Jabra Elite 4 Active instead. These incredible earbuds are now available at an irresistible price, as the UK version of the world’s largest online retailer has knocked an epic 42% off their price tag.

The last time these Jabra earbuds were available at such a low price was during Black Friday. In other words, it’s not every other day that they drop under the £70 barrier on Amazon UK. So, even though they certainly aren’t the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Jabra Elite 4 Active can make a great investment right now.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: 42% off at Amazon UK

The Jabra Elite 4 Active are super durable, offer an ergonomic design, reasonably good sound quality, and have Active Noise Cancellation with Adjustable HearThrough. They also feature long battery life, providing up to 28 hours of listening time with the charging case. Get them now and save.
£50 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Active: now 33% off at Amazon

If you're in the US, you might be more tempted to take advantage of the deal we found over at the US version of the world's largest retailer. These earbuds have an IP57 rating, offer reasonably good sound with some EQ customization, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case.
$40 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


These earbuds typically cost £119.99, so they certainly aren’t on par with most high-end earbuds. Then again, they aren’t trying to match the performance of a Bose or a Sony premium pair. On the contrary, those are designed to meet the needs of the casual listener, and they should undoubtedly be plenty good at that, especially now that they’re 42% cheaper.

Standing out with their ergonomic design and IP57 rating, the Jabra earbuds are designed to fit any and every adventure. They should remain safely tucked in no matter what you’re doing, meaning you can safely bring them along the next time you go to the gym.

These earbuds also feature ANC technology with Adjustable HearThrough technology to keep you fully immersed in your jams or in tune with your surroundings. They have four integrated microphones, giving you clear call quality as well.

The soundstage shouldn’t be way too impressive or too mediocre. Right out of the box, you should be able to hear all the different sounds of your favorite songs without much exaggeration, which should be enough to satisfy the average consumer’s needs. If you don’t appreciate how these earbuds sound out of the box, you have some tweaking options via the Jabra Sound+ app.

On the battery front, the Jabra Elite 4 Active deliver about seven hours of uninterrupted playtime without the charging case, which extends up to 28 hours with the case. That should be enough to get you through a workday for sure.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless