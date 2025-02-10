Selling for just under $70, the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are must-have for any gym-goer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 may be a true bargain at 29% off on Amazon, but if you want good-sounding Jabra earbuds for under $70, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are the earphones you should get.
Right now, Amazon is offering a hefty 42% discount on these fellas, allowing you to score a pair for south of $70 and save $50. And while this is an unmissable deal, you should act fast, as this is also a limited-time offer, which might not be available for long.
The Jabra Elite 4 Active may be on the budget side, but they bring a lot to the table. Firstly, they offer clear and well-balanced sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Jabra Sound+ companion app.
What's more, they offer impressive ANC for their budget-friendly price and are built to last. With a high IP57 dust and water resistance rating, they provide excellent protection against dust particles and can even survive being submerged in water up to three feet deep for about 30 minutes. So, it's safe to say these earbuds can handle even your most intense workouts.
All in all, the Jabra Elite 4 Active may not be among the latest earbuds on the market, being released back in 2022, but they are still worth getting. Plus, they are a steal at their current sub-$70 price. So, don't dilly-dally and score a pair at a massive discount by tapping the offer button in this article now!
Right now, Amazon is offering a hefty 42% discount on these fellas, allowing you to score a pair for south of $70 and save $50. And while this is an unmissable deal, you should act fast, as this is also a limited-time offer, which might not be available for long.
The Jabra Elite 4 Active may be on the budget side, but they bring a lot to the table. Firstly, they offer clear and well-balanced sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Jabra Sound+ companion app.
What's more, they offer impressive ANC for their budget-friendly price and are built to last. With a high IP57 dust and water resistance rating, they provide excellent protection against dust particles and can even survive being submerged in water up to three feet deep for about 30 minutes. So, it's safe to say these earbuds can handle even your most intense workouts.
They will keep the music going through your longest gym sessions as well, with a battery life of up to 7 hours on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.
All in all, the Jabra Elite 4 Active may not be among the latest earbuds on the market, being released back in 2022, but they are still worth getting. Plus, they are a steal at their current sub-$70 price. So, don't dilly-dally and score a pair at a massive discount by tapping the offer button in this article now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: