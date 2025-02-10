Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Selling for just under $70, the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are must-have for any gym-goer

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a pair of Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds.
The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 may be a true bargain at 29% off on Amazon, but if you want good-sounding Jabra earbuds for under $70, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are the earphones you should get.

Right now, Amazon is offering a hefty 42% discount on these fellas, allowing you to score a pair for south of $70 and save $50. And while this is an unmissable deal, you should act fast, as this is also a limited-time offer, which might not be available for long.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: Save 42% on Amazon!

$50 off (42%)
Save 42% on the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds on Amazon and score a pair for just under $70! The earbuds have good sound, decent ANC, and solid durability. They are a steal at their current price! So, don't wait and save today!
Buy at Amazon


The Jabra Elite 4 Active may be on the budget side, but they bring a lot to the table. Firstly, they offer clear and well-balanced sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Jabra Sound+ companion app.

What's more, they offer impressive ANC for their budget-friendly price and are built to last. With a high IP57 dust and water resistance rating, they provide excellent protection against dust particles and can even survive being submerged in water up to three feet deep for about 30 minutes. So, it's safe to say these earbuds can handle even your most intense workouts.

They will keep the music going through your longest gym sessions as well, with a battery life of up to 7 hours on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.

All in all, the Jabra Elite 4 Active may not be among the latest earbuds on the market, being released back in 2022, but they are still worth getting. Plus, they are a steal at their current sub-$70 price. So, don't dilly-dally and score a pair at a massive discount by tapping the offer button in this article now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless