Selling for just under $70, the Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are must-have for any gym-goer

The Jabra Elite 4 Active may be on the budget side, but they bring a lot to the table. Firstly, they offer clear and well-balanced sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Jabra Sound+ companion app.What's more, they offer impressive ANC for their budget-friendly price and are built to last. With a high IP57 dust and water resistance rating, they provide excellent protection against dust particles and can even survive being submerged in water up to three feet deep for about 30 minutes. So, it's safe to say these earbuds can handle even your most intense workouts.They will keep the music going through your longest gym sessions as well, with a battery life of up to 7 hours on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.All in all, the Jabra Elite 4 Active may not be among the latest earbuds on the market, being released back in 2022, but they are still worth getting. Plus, they are a steal at their current sub-$70 price. So, don't dilly-dally and score a pair at a massive discount by tapping the offer button in this article now!