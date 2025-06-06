Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Generous 32% discount drops the premium AirPods Pro 2 to must-buy price

The earbuds are among the best on the market, offering top-quality sound, superb ANC, and solid battery life. Don't miss out!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the AirPods Pro 2 placed on a desk.
There are quite a few high-end wireless earphones that can complement your iPhone, but some of the best earbuds for an Apple user are, without a doubt, the AirPods Pro 2.

Delivering premium sound, these puppies are a no-brainer if you demand to enjoy your favorite songs in the best audio quality possible. Thanks to their Spatial Audio support, they create a three-dimensional listening experience that fully immerses you in the music. Plus, with the EQ in the Apple Music app, you can customize the audio to suit your taste perfectly.

AirPods Pro 2: Save 32% on Amazon!

$80 off (32%)
The AirPods Pro 2 are still available at their lowest price of 2025! Amazon's latest deal knocks 32% off, giving you serious value for your money. Grab a pair now and save while the offer lasts.
Buy at Amazon


Another highlight is their top-tier ANC. Turn it on, and it'll block almost every noise from the outside world, letting you listen to your favorite tunes without any distractions. And with the earbuds' solid battery life, you can keep the music going for up to 6 hours on a single charge without Spatial Audio or 5.5 hours with it enabled. Add the charging case, and you're looking at a total of 30 hours of listening time.

Of course, all these bells and whistles come at a cost. Priced at around $250, Apple's premium earbuds aren't exactly cheap. However, from time to time, they get great discounts at retailers like Amazon. The best part? You can currently snag a pair for much less than usual!

The retailer is offering a sweet 32% discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging, so you can grab a pair for just under $170. That means you'll save $79 if you don't dilly-dally and tap the offer button at the top of the article right away. The deal has been available for a while, so chances are it may expire soon. Therefore, don't hesitate—save while you can!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 2

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 5

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up

Latest News

Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Peer-reviewed study puts Apple Watch fitness tracking to the test: Here's the takeaway
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
Galaxy S25 Edge is a dream come true for buyers seeking ultra-slim phone during Samsung Discover
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
It’s absurd that Sony expects this marketing strategy to work
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
New flagship smartphone makes PC gaming on mobile smoother than ever
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
The OnePlus Pad 3 lands – sleek, smart, and seriously powerful
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
Samsung slashes up to $650 off the Galaxy S25+ during its Discover Summer Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless