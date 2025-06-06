Generous 32% discount drops the premium AirPods Pro 2 to must-buy price
The earbuds are among the best on the market, offering top-quality sound, superb ANC, and solid battery life. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are quite a few high-end wireless earphones that can complement your iPhone, but some of the best earbuds for an Apple user are, without a doubt, the AirPods Pro 2.
Delivering premium sound, these puppies are a no-brainer if you demand to enjoy your favorite songs in the best audio quality possible. Thanks to their Spatial Audio support, they create a three-dimensional listening experience that fully immerses you in the music. Plus, with the EQ in the Apple Music app, you can customize the audio to suit your taste perfectly.
Another highlight is their top-tier ANC. Turn it on, and it'll block almost every noise from the outside world, letting you listen to your favorite tunes without any distractions. And with the earbuds' solid battery life, you can keep the music going for up to 6 hours on a single charge without Spatial Audio or 5.5 hours with it enabled. Add the charging case, and you're looking at a total of 30 hours of listening time.
The retailer is offering a sweet 32% discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging, so you can grab a pair for just under $170. That means you'll save $79 if you don't dilly-dally and tap the offer button at the top of the article right away. The deal has been available for a while, so chances are it may expire soon. Therefore, don't hesitate—save while you can!
Of course, all these bells and whistles come at a cost. Priced at around $250, Apple's premium earbuds aren't exactly cheap. However, from time to time, they get great discounts at retailers like Amazon. The best part? You can currently snag a pair for much less than usual!
