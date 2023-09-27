Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Grab the awesome Jabra Elite 4 Active workout earbuds for less while you still can
If you are on the hunt for a new pair of earphones for the gym, you will be pleased to learn that Amazon is still selling the awesome Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds with an incredible 33% discount. When we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will score savings of $40 if you capitalize on this deal and grab a pair of brand new Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds by tapping the button below right now.

Now, we agree that $40 doesn't seem like a lot of savings; however, please keep in mind that these earbuds are already pretty budget-friendly, and this discount basically turns them into a real steal.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active may be easier on the pocket, but that doesn't mean they don't deliver awesome sound for their budget-friendly price. You will find the audio here clear and well-balanced. However, you can always tailor the sound of your Jabra Elite 4 Active via the EQ functionality in the Jabra Sound+ app in case you don't like their default sound profile.

In addition to that, the earbuds come with good ANC for the price and an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, which means they are pretty durable and can survive even the sweatiest workouts. In terms of battery life, the Jabra Elite 4 Active deliver up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge. Add the case, and their time increases up to 28 hours.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active offer great sound, decent ANC, and pretty awesome battery life for a pair of budget-friendly workout earbuds. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes these earphones even more irresistible. This is why we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal right now and grab a pair of Jabra Elite 4 Active for less from Amazon today.
