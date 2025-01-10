Selling at a new all-time low, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are a steal at under $55
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You want good-sounding earbuds but have only $60 to spare? What do you do? Well, you don’t have to wait until you save more. You can score pretty capable earphones for much less than that right now!
Right now, the capable Jabra Elite 4 are discounted by a whopping 45% on Amazon. This allows you to grab a pair for just under $55 and save $45 in the process. It's worth noting that this is a new all-time low for these puppies, making this offer absolutely unmissable.
While the discount comes from a third-party seller, Amazon is handling the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the earbuds if there is an issue with them. So, we suggest you act fast and capitalize on this offer now, as these fellas are worth every penny spent!
Despite being affordable and released in 2023, they still deliver good sound with punchy bass and crisp highs. What's more, you can adjust their audio to your taste via the 5-band EQ in their companion Jabra Sound+ app.
On top of that, the earphones offer solid battery life. You get up to 5 hours of playback with ANC on and up to 22 hours when you add the case. Turn off the ANC, and you're looking at 28 hours of total playtime. And, if you're in a hurry, the earbuds support fast charging. A quick 10-minute charge gives you an hour of listening time.
They also fit pretty well and come with capable ANC, which does a solid job of blocking out low-frequency sounds. However, it might struggle a bit with higher-pitched noises, but that's pretty normal for budget-friendly earbuds.
All in all, the Jabra Elite 4 are a true bargain at 45% off. Don't wait around and score a pair on the cheap today!
