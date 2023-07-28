Grab a pair of Jabra Elite 3 earbuds at an irresistible price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Need a new pair of earbuds but don’t want to spend a huge amount of money? In this case, you might appreciate the Jabra Elite 3. These earbuds might be ideal if you’re willing to put up with not-so-ideal noise isolation for the right price. And, oh, what a price it is! Amazon knocked an incredible 44% off the earbuds’ price tag, allowing you to grab them for under $49.
As mentioned, these bad boys don’t feature ANC like their successor, the Jabra Elite 4, but they do offer some noise isolation. Although by no means perfect, it should meet most people’s basic needs. There’s also an integrated HearThrough technology, which allows you to stay in touch with your environment.
The Jabra earbuds have built-in Alexa and provide one-touch access to your favorite tunes via Spotify Tap playback. Given their rainproof rating of IP55 and an impressive total playtime of 28 hours with the charging case, they provide quite a bit of value for money.
All things considered, the Jabra Elite 3 are a decent pair of earbuds that can now be yours at an unbeatable price. If you don’t find the missing ANC technology too bitter a pill to swallow, you might want to consider pulling the trigger while you still can. At this price, they’re just a steal!
Usually, these earbuds will set you back by $80, making them a tough sell, given that they already have a successor. However, one can’t argue that such a smashing deal makes them a tempting option, especially if you’re looking for a cheap replacement for your super-premium Sony WF-1000XM4. Don’t forget to pick the right color, though, for Amazon only offers the Jabra Elite 3 in Navy at this unbeatable price.
So, what do you get for your money here? Well, quite a bit, actually. These budget earbuds feature 6mm speakers that should deliver clear and rich sound. You also get to customize the sound if needed. Moreover, they have four integrated microphones to facilitate clear call quality.
