ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra 2

When Apple was awarded the temporary stay of the Exclusion Order by the U.S. Court of Appeals, it gave the ITC until today to explain why Apple should not receive a longer-term stay covering it until the appeals process ends. The ITC submitted that filing with the Federal Circuit Court and depending on what that court rules, Apple could be forced to once again pull theandfrom U.S. Apple Stores both physical and online.