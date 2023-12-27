Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Apple wins appeal; ITC's Apple Watch Exclusion Order is temporarily halted
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday morning ruled in favor of Apple which means that the Exclusion Order issued by the International Trade Commission (ITC) against the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been halted. 

Following a ruling earlier this year that the pulse oximeter found on certain Apple Watch models infringed on patents held by Masimo, the ITC issued the Exclusion Order which officially took effect on December 25th after the presidential review period expired without President Biden issuing a veto. Apple removed the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online and physical Apple Stores in the U.S.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.


