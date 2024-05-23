Is it too early to say that the iPhone SE 4 could destroy most Android midrange phones?

*Header image: the iPhone SE from 2022 next to an alleged render of the iPhone SE 4







mid-range phone . Will it destroy the competition? Let's talk about it. Alright, we're now hearing a rumor that the iPhone SE 4 will retain its competitive pricing at $429, and it's price can at most climb up to $499. Although this is a rumor (as with all things iPhone SЕ 4 right now), with all the recent rumors about it and for this price, it's shaping up to be a beast of a. Will it destroy the competition? Let's talk about it.

iPhone SE 4 price: it will be a beast at just $500

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4: The dated design will reportedly be gone

What made the iPhone SE from 2022 less attractive was the simple fact it looked like the iPhone 8... and the 7. And the 6... Don't get me wrong, I loved the iPhone 8 design, but back in 2017. Or even 2018. However, an iPhone 8 look in 2022 felt... well, strange, to say the least.







iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE

iPhone 14

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4: tiny 4.7-inch display to get replaced by a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED panel





iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE

Rumors are now saying that the iPhone SE 4 will ditch LCD for OLED, the superior display technology that's currently on most phones, including expensive flagship ones. OLED allows for better viewing angles, more beautiful colors with rich hues and deep blacks, and just overall looks better.



iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4: could this be the performance beast we need in the midrange market?

iPhone SE 4

flagship chip

Pixel 8a

Recommended Stories

iPhone SE 4

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 1733 OnePlus 10T 1334 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 4648 OnePlus 10T 3737 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 3018 OnePlus 10T 2783 Google Pixel 8a 2419 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 Nothing Phone(2) 2674 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 14 2115 OnePlus 10T 2557 Google Pixel 8a 1624 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 Nothing Phone(2) 1654 View all

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

Conclusion: things aren't looking great for other Android mid-rangers









iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

Yes, it won't be a flagship and some compromises would be needed (probably a 60Hz refresh rate awaits it), but people don't usually go for a mid-ranger because they want the fastest and greatest. Mid-range buyers just want quality, reliability, and probably, a good camera, for a good price. And I'm convinced the iPhone SE 4 will be able to answer those.







iPhone SE 4 . This means we can all get the best, even if we go for a mid-ranger. I'm very excited to see how, if these rumors are true, the iPhone SE 4 will shake up the market.

And what's even better is that Android phone makers may get a slap by Apple and thus focus more on building fast and reliable mid-range phones to answer the. This means we can all get the best, even if we go for a mid-ranger. I'm very excited to see how, if these rumors are true, thewill shake up the market.