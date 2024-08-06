Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Is Apple too late to the foldable game after so many generations from other brands?

By
Is Apple too late to the foldable game after so many generations from other brands?
Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable iPhone for years, and although there is still no official word from the company, recent reports suggest it is on the way and not just as a standalone device. Some leaks even hint at a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid joining the foldable iPhone.

With all the buzz, it seems likely that Apple will eventually launch a foldable smartphone. It might not be this year or even next, but 2026 seems to be a target date, according to the latest leaks. This raises the question: Is Apple too late to the foldable game, considering how many generations of other foldables have already hit the market?

But first, how does the foldable phone market look right now?



The global foldable smartphone market is expanding, with more companies jumping in. Right now, Samsung is leading the pack, closely followed by Huawei. Both, along with Motorola, have been rolling out foldable phones for years. Actually, the Android world has had folding smartphones for six years now. Brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, vivo, and Honor are also getting in on the action.

According to Counterpoint Research, the foldable phone market saw a 49% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2024, marking its biggest jump in six quarters. Meanwhile, iPhone shipments dropped 13% in the same period. So, a folding iPhone could be just what Apple needs to turn things around and boost sales.

Is Apple missing the boat on a foldable iPhone?



To put it simply, yes, Apple might be a bit behind when it comes to foldable iPhones. However, as it gears up to make its debut in this space, the timing could actually be quite advantageous. Why?

Well, foldable phones have come a long way from their early, clunky days. They are not just more popular now; they are also much more refined and durable. Take Samsung, for instance. Over the past six years, the company has been perfecting its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, focusing on improving screen durability and hinge reliability.

In the early days, these were major pain points for foldables. But thanks to leaps in hinge engineering and glass technology, the latest foldable devices are getting closer to the high standards we expect from flagship smartphones.

And while Samsung has been leading the way, the competition is also heating up. Huawei and Motorola are making significant inroads into Samsung’s market share, and players like Google, which will unveil its second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, next week, and OnePlus are also making waves. This bustling market makes it an opportune moment for Apple to enter the foldable scene.

Apple has a track record of arriving a bit late to the party but delivering products that feel well-timed and polished, benefiting from the lessons learned by earlier entrants.

For example, rumor has it that Apple might be working on a clamshell foldable iPhone, codenamed V68, which is said to be beyond the concept stage. And stats show that 49% of Americans are leaning towards flip-style foldables instead of book-style ones. Samsung's sales numbers back this up, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 outselling the Galaxy Z Fold 5, proving that people really dig the flip form factor.



So, starting with a clamshell design seems like a smart move for Apple. Plus, it addresses the issue of fitting a big phone into a small pocket and could be just the fix for those of us who miss the compact iPhone mini.

But with such strong competition, how could a foldable iPhone stand out?


I think there is no doubt that a foldable iPhone will come with a hefty price tag, and if Apple does launch one, it needs to justify its high cost.

It can’t just have a flashy design; it also needs to pack the latest tech Apple has to offer. Ideally, we’d see a foldable iPhone that matches the Pro models in performance rather than a stripped-down version that just happens to fold.

Many foldables, like Samsung’s Z Flip series, often come with lower specs than the best high-end Android phones. So, you end up paying a premium for the foldable feature but getting less performance than someone with a cheaper, non-foldable phone.

It would also be nice to see Apple avoiding making a foldable iPhone that feels like a copycat of existing Android models. It should stand out and showcase Apple’s knack for innovation. After all, Apple didn’t invent the smartphone, but the first iPhone was a game-changer, redefining what a phone could be.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

