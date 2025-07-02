Is another T-Mobile service about to raise its data plans without extra costs?
Obviously, you should be paying close attention to this if you want to score a better deal.
Mere hours ago, we told you that the prepaid Ultra Mobile service, an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) of T-Mobile's, now offers more gigabytes for the same money. Will fellow MVNOs follow accordingly?
A quick update for those who haven't heard of MVNOs yet. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator is a wireless service provider that doesn't own its own network infrastructure. Instead, it pays to access other, larger networks' (T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon) infrastructure. The MVNO operator then uses these rented networks for its own service and resells it to customers under its own brand. This allows MVNOs to offer more affordable or flexible plans, while still giving users access to the same nationwide coverage and speeds provided by the major carriers.
So, Ultra Mobile is upgrading its plans without raising prices, giving customers more data for the same monthly cost. The $15 plan now includes 500 MB instead of 250 MB, the $19 plan jumps from 3 GB to 4 GB, and higher-tier options see even bigger boosts – like the $39 plan going from 15 GB to 24 GB.
The $59 Ultra Unlimited+ plan still has no data limits and now includes 25 GB of hotspot data plus more international credit. All plans keep unlimited talk and text in the US, along with extras like Wi-Fi calling, hotspot access, and international features. Customers don't need to do anything to get these updates – they're applied automatically. Personally, I love that: the less paperwork and interactions, the better.
Over at Reddit, user LeftOn4ya is asking the real questions: will Mint Mobile – another MVNO owned by T-Mobile – follow soon?
The user certainly hopes so and lays out their guess, citing Ultra Mobile's new plans. Based on those changes, they predicted Mint Mobile might soon increase data on its intro/annual plans as well – potentially offering 8 GB for $15 (up from 5 GB), 16 GB for $20 (up from 15 GB), and 24 GB for $25 (up from 20 GB). They also expect Mint's Unlimited+ plan to match Ultra’s, with 25 GB of hotspot data and possibly expanded roaming in Canada and Mexico.
This seems pretty logical, so definitely keep an eye on it.
Ultra is also offering bigger savings for those who pay upfront: up to 30% off with a 12-month plan, potentially saving users as much as $216 per year, with smaller discounts for three- and six-month options.
Is Mint next?
Image source – Reddit
