Apple

Apple's iPhone 12 event: video recap of the biggest announcements

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Oct 13, 2020, 3:23 PM

Did you hear the news? Apple just dropped four new iPhones today!

The iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, and two premium models, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All four models have 5G connectivity and are powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip, the world's fastest on any smartphone. This incredible power allows not only faster performance, but also unlocks a bunch of new camera features like RAW photo shooting and professional-grade HDR video on the Pro models.

But instead of reading about it, you can just watch it the way Apple announced it. Instead of going through the full event that lasted more than an hour, though, we have prepared for you a quick 12-minute summary. So get that popcorn ready and don't blink because there is a lot to see.

Also, if you want to go into more detail, you can do it right below:

