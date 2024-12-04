IQOO 13, which almost outperformed the OnePlus 13, is now globally available
The OnePlus 13 is among the best Android flagships one can get these days – and starting today, it should be ready to defend its title, as it has a top competitor in the face of the IQOO 13, which also goes global.
See, OnePlus phones are often seen as a phenomenal bargain – they are cheaper, while being just as good as flagships from other, better-known brands (in many cases, OnePlus' champs are way better than the "famous" flagships). However, one can go even cheaper with the brand-new IQOO 13. It was unveiled in China at the very end of October 2024 (for ~$560) for the 12/256 GB variant.
Ok, but why are we talking about a $600 phone from an obscure brand?
Because it packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, that's why. You know, the flagship chipset that almost every Android flagship phone out there packs (if it can afford it).
The iQOO 13 arrives with a 6.78-inch Quad curved LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168×1440 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its LTPO technology supports adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 144Hz, balancing battery efficiency with smooth performance. The display, which supports HDR10+, peaks at an incredible 4500 nits of brightness (although that's on a portion of the screen for a moment, not all the time).
A 6,150mAh battery powers the device, with 120W ultra-fast charging for quick recharges. The triple-camera system includes a 50MP main lens (Sony IMX921), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 4x lossless zoom. The 32MP front camera should provide sharp selfies for selfie lovers.
Additional features include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Hi-Fi stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, and robust IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.
Recently, the IQOO 13 almost outperformed the OnePlus 13, one of the hottest Android flagships out there (well, maybe not in the US of A, but still) in AnTuTu rankings. This just goes to show that you shouldn't dismiss the obscure, unknown brands. At least not completely.
In India, where it's currently launched (pre-booking is available on IQOO.com, Amazon's pre-orders start on December 5), it's a bit more expensive at just over ~$610.
Apart from the top-shelf chipset, the IQOO 13 has a promising display, massive battery and 50 MP cameras.
The OnePlus 13 is among the best Android flagships these days. | Image credit – OnePlus
The device offers 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and storage up to 1 TB (UFS 4.0), running Android 15 with either OriginOS 5.0 or Funtouch OS 15, depending on the region.
