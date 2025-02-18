iPhones and Androids can now turn into legit research machines with this tool

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Big news from Google today for Gemini Advanced users: Deep Research, the AI research helper, is now available on your phone. This means you can now use it on both Android and iPhone to whip up detailed reports on pretty much any topic while you're on the go.

We all know how much time goes into searching for information online. It can be tough, especially when you're trying to understand something tricky. Complex research could sometimes take hours of your time of looking at websites and articles. However, Deep Research is positioned as the tool that can take care of that for you.

Google compares this tool to having your own research assistant. You ask it a question, and it starts doing the work. In a way, it's similar to having someone who can sift through all the unnecessary information online and pick out what matters. Then, it puts everything together in a nice, easy-to-read report.

"Deep Research" will be available now as an option within Gemini on iOS and Android.

Here's how it works: you give Deep Research your question, and it makes a plan. You can check the plan and change it if you want. Then, it starts its research. It looks at websites, finds helpful information, and uses that information to improve its search. It keeps doing this until it understands the topic well.

Then, you get a report. It's organized, and it includes links to the original sources, so you can look at them if you want. You can also send the report to a Google Doc. Plus, if you have more questions, you can just ask Gemini. The mobile accessibility of Deep Research makes it even more convenient, allowing users to conduct research from any location.

This new AI research tool could really change how we find information. Getting detailed reports quickly and easily could help everyone, from students and researchers to professionals and regular folks just looking for answers.

Personally, I'm looking forward to trying this on my phone. I don't usually do research from my mobile devices, but I blame that on years of telling myself that serious research needed to be done on a full desktop with an ultra-wide screen. However, I'm curious about using this tool on a foldable or a larger screen smartphone, however, it shouldn't make a difference since you can export the results to Google Docs to access from any device.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

