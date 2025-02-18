iPhones and Androids can now turn into legit research machines with this tool





Video format not supported "Deep Research" will be available now as an option within Gemini on iOS and Android. | Video credit — Google

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Here's how it works: you give Deep Research your question, and it makes a plan. You can check the plan and change it if you want. Then, it starts its research. It looks at websites, finds helpful information, and uses that information to improve its search. It keeps doing this until it understands the topic well.



Then, you get a report. It's organized, and it includes links to the original sources, so you can look at them if you want. You can also send the report to a Google Doc. Plus, if you have more questions, you can just ask Gemini. The mobile accessibility of Deep Research makes it even more convenient, allowing users to conduct research from any location.





This new AI research tool could really change how we find information. Getting detailed reports quickly and easily could help everyone, from students and researchers to professionals and regular folks just looking for answers.





Personally, I'm looking forward to trying this on my phone. I don't usually do research from my mobile devices, but I blame that on years of telling myself that serious research needed to be done on a full desktop with an ultra-wide screen. However, I'm curious about using this tool on a foldable or a larger screen smartphone, however, it shouldn't make a difference since you can export the results to Google Docs to access from any device.