Now is a good time to let go of your iPhone X, because it's… vintage
Are you clinging on to your iPhone X? Understandable: back in 2017, when it came to life, it arrived as the most exciting iPhone following the identical – and a bit boring – iPhone 6, 7 and 8 handsets.
Here we are now, seven years later. Are you still using it? You might want to reconsider that, because Apple has added the iPhone X to its "vintage list".
Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.
Meanwhile, here's the iPhone obsolete list:
I personally know people who've been using the iPhone 8 Plus today, in 2024. Taking care of your gadgets really pays off in the long run – and a battery change here or there never hurt nobody!
However, given how far technology has come and all the bells and whistles modern phones come with, I can't see any other reason to keep the iPhone X apart from a sentimental value or if you're currently on a tight budget.
By the way, if you're super excited about Samsung and Google's seven-year support: great! Just keep in mind that it's going to be like using the iPhone X in 2024. Think about it.
Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, products are considered obsolete by the Cupertino giant when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.
Here's what the vintage iPhone list looks like with the new addition:
- iPhone 4 (8GB)
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 6
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 8 Red
- iPhone 8 Plus Red
- iPhone X
- iPhone
- iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
- iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
- iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 3GS (8GB)
- iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 CDMA
- iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
- iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
- iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
- iPhone 4S
- iPhone 4S (8GB)
- iPhone 5C
- iPhone 5S
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 6s (32GB)
- iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)
Things that are NOT allowed: