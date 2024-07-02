Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Now is a good time to let go of your iPhone X, because it's… vintage

Now is a good time to let go of your iPhone X, because it's… vintage
Are you clinging on to your iPhone X? Understandable: back in 2017, when it came to life, it arrived as the most exciting iPhone following the identical – and a bit boring – iPhone 6, 7 and 8 handsets.

Here we are now, seven years later. Are you still using it? You might want to reconsider that, because Apple has added the iPhone X to its "vintage list".

Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, products are considered obsolete by the Cupertino giant when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.

Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.

Here's what the vintage iPhone list looks like with the new addition:

  • iPhone 4 (8GB)
  • iPhone 5
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 8 Red
  • iPhone 8 Plus Red
  • iPhone X

Meanwhile, here's the iPhone obsolete list:

  • iPhone
  • iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB
  • iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB
  • iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB
  • iPhone 3GS (8GB)
  • iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB
  • iPhone 4 CDMA
  • iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)
  • iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB
  • iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black
  • iPhone 4S
  • iPhone 4S (8GB)
  • iPhone 5C
  • iPhone 5S
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 6s (32GB)
  • iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

I personally know people who've been using the iPhone 8 Plus today, in 2024. Taking care of your gadgets really pays off in the long run – and a battery change here or there never hurt nobody!

However, given how far technology has come and all the bells and whistles modern phones come with, I can't see any other reason to keep the iPhone X apart from a sentimental value or if you're currently on a tight budget.

By the way, if you're super excited about Samsung and Google's seven-year support: great! Just keep in mind that it's going to be like using the iPhone X in 2024. Think about it.
