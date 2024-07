Now is a good time to let go of your iPhone X, because it's… vintage

and a bit boring

Here's what the vintage iPhone list looks like with the new addition:



iPhone 4 (8GB)

iPhone 5

iPhone 6

iPhone SE

iPhone 8 Red

iPhone 8 Plus Red

iPhone X

Meanwhile, here's the iPhone obsolete list:



iPhone

iPhone 3G (China mainland) 8GB

iPhone 3G 8GB, 16GB

iPhone 3GS (China mainland) 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 3GS (8GB)

iPhone 3GS 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 CDMA

iPhone 4 CDMA (8GB)

iPhone 4 16GB, 32GB

iPhone 4 GSM (8GB), Black

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4S (8GB)

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s (32GB)

iPhone 6s Plus (32GB)

Are you clinging on to your iPhone X ? Understandable: back in 2017, when it came to life, it arrived as the most exciting iPhone following the identical –– iPhone 6, 7 and 8 handsets.Here we are now, seven years later. Are you still using it? You might want to reconsider that, because Apple has added the iPhone X to its " vintage list ".Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. On the other hand, products are considered obsolete by the Cupertino giant when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago.Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products, and service providers cannot order parts for obsolete products. Mac laptops may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.I personally know people who've been using the iPhone 8 Plus today, in 2024. Taking care of your gadgets really pays off in the long run – and a battery change here or there never hurt nobody!However, given how far technology has come and all the bells and whistles modern phones come with, I can't see any other reason to keep the iPhone X apart from a sentimental value or if you're currently on a tight budget.By the way, if you're super excited about Samsung and Google's seven-year support: great! Just keep in mind that it's going to be like using the iPhone X in 2024. Think about it.