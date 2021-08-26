iPhone buyers are attracted to only some Apple devices

iPhone buyers are attracted to only some Apple devices1
Apple iPhone owners might not have an attraction to other Apple devices besides the iconic handset. According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (via Android Authority), a survey of 900 U.S. consumers who purchased an iPhone over the 12-months ended June 2021 revealed that iPhone users are not necessarily fans of other Apple products. For example, while 90% of iPhone owners have a desktop or laptop computer, only 41% own a Mac.
40% of iPhone users who responded to the survey said that they own a wireless headset, but only half of them say that they own a pair of AirPods. That is disappointing considering that the AirPods dominate the wireless headset market. And even worse is iPhone users' reaction to the HomePod. 45% of iPhone users own their very own smart speakers according to the survey, but only 10% selected Apple's own Home Pod or Home Pod mini.