iPhone buyers are attracted to only some Apple devices





The next most popular device among iPhone owners after a computer is the tablet. The survey shows that 79% of iPhone owners also have a tablet and that a whopping 84% of these tablets are iPads. Smartwatches are next; 65% of iPhone users taking part in the survey admitted to owning a connected timepiece and three-quarters of those watches are the Apple Watch . But outside of the iPad and Apple Watch, most iPhone users tend to purchase devices made by other manufacturers beside Apple.





40% of iPhone users who responded to the survey said that they own a wireless headset, but only half of them say that they own a pair of AirPods . That is disappointing considering that the AirPods dominate the wireless headset market. And even worse is iPhone users' reaction to the HomePod . 45% of iPhone users own their very own smart speakers according to the survey, but only 10% selected Apple's own Home Pod or Home Pod mini.





CIPR's report says, "In short, iPhone buyers mostly own iPads, as well as iPhone accessories, principally Apple Watches and AirPods. Thus, to the extent iPhone buyers have other mobile electronics or smartphone accessories, they tend to own Apple products." However, we would point out that when it comes to the AirPods and the HomePods, iPhone users seem open to trying other brands.