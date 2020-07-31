An iPhone SE (2020) case that’s both slim and protective. Is it possible?

Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!

With Spigen’s new Thin Fit case, it definitely is.





People normally are aware that thin cases will just be that: thin, with no protection from even the lightest drops.



In line with the "less is more" mantra, Spigen -- well known for its protective cases, such as it's signature military grade ​Tough Armor ​and ​Ultra Hybrid ​ clear case -- has now released a lineup made for the iPhone SE (2020), with a super slim 1.77mm thickness build that is lightweight with added protection. That's only a hair thicker than a penny! And with a weight of just 37grams, the case adds minimal bulk to your already compact iPhone.





Made perfectly for the Apple aficionado who wants to keep the device’s aesthetics true to their form, Spigen has re-developed the thin case, so it fits perfectly with the urban minimalist lifestyle, while the iPhone inside it gets the protection it deserves. It comes in three colors: black, white, and red, in line with the color selection of the new iPhone SE. At the same time, the combination of materials creates a dual-tone look and gives the case a subtle hint of sophistication.



Unlike what popular opinions may suggest, thin cases need to and can do more than be a thin cover for your phone. Addressing this need for a better thinner case, Spigen precision-engineered an iPhone case that not only protects all corners with a flexible TPU and sturdy PC back, but gives it the ultra slim feel that is pocket friendly, rather than the brick hold that we are all very familiar with.





Eliminating the bulk while keeping the slim form, the case envelopes the device with all four corners covered with Spigen's Air Cushion Technology, so it's easy to pop on and off, while the hard-shell back keeps the phone protected.





Trimmed to fit with ease, the case has precise side-button profiles, and is easy to grip while still being sturdy. With raised bezel lips protecting the front screen of your phone (if you’re one of those people who slide your phone with the screen down) the case will cover even the clumsiest butter hands. And a raised lip around the camera protects the lens against accidental scratching.





A wide cutout for the signature iPhone mute switch on the side makes it easily accessible. The Lightning port on the bottom is well exposed to ensure hassle-free charging even with the case on. Being super slim, the case does not interfere with the iPhone’s wireless charging feature, so you don’t have to take it off before popping it on a wireless charging pad.



With a double-layer design, built with precision and slim ergonomics in mind, the new Spigen Thin Fit case should be your go-to daily case for when you just want to keep it original.