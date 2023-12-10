iPhone is no longer the superstar of Apple's ecosystem (but Tim Cook is doing everything right)



Either way, this story is more about me putting it out there that the iPhone is no longer the reason I have a MacBook. It feels like it’s the other way around now. Does that mean Apple has something to “fix”? Not, not really. But perhaps there’s a way to make the iPhone feel more… irreplaceable… again? Of course, if “irreplaceable” means exciting/good/innovative. Not iMessage.



But I suppose no matter what part of Apple’s ecosystem holds you in the “walled garden”, Apple wins. But what happens if Intel makes a more powerful and efficient chip than the one in Apple’s MacBooks? And what happens if Sony makes a better pair of wireless earbuds than the AirPods?

And I’m not saying an iPhone that folds in half would magically become as essential as a MacBook but it’d certainly make for a more exciting phone than any other Apple flagship we’ve seen come out after the iPhone X.Plus, Apple is now trying to dip its toes into “proper” mobile gaming by bringing triple A titles to the iPhone 15 Pro . But what if Tim Cook & Co used all the power of the A17 Pro chip and its engineering expertise to turn the iPhone into a pro-grade computing machine with a feature similar to Samsung’s DeX, which lets you turn your Galaxy Z Fold 5 into a computer when plugged into a monitor?