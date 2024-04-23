Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This is why iPhone market share in China will keep shrinking: a billionaire's theory

By
0comments
Apple Android Apps
This is why iPhone market share in China will keep shrinking: a billionaire's theory
Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, has a theory on why iPhone's market share in China will "keep shrinking".

As you probably know, Apple removed Telegram from its China app store. China's Cyberspace Administration has forced Apple to boot a number of encrypted messaging apps like Meta's WhatsApp and Threads, as well as private chat apps Telegram and Signal, from the App Store.

This, however, has not caused any decrease in Telegram downloads from China, according to Durov. He criticized Apple instead for its "walled garden" app policies.

Durov posted on his public Telegram channel a message that explained his point of view.

Durov asserted that Beijing's action targeted Apple rather than Telegram. He emphasized the advantage of Android phones, which allow users to sideload apps outside of official app stores like Telegram. Hence, Durov predicts, more users in China will switch to Android due to this restriction, leading to a shrinking iPhone market share in China:

It was a move against Apple itself: the Chinese authorities are forcing more of their citizens to switch from iPhones to Android smartphones produced by Chinese companies such as Xiaomi. Unlike iPhones, most Android phones allow sideloading apps outside app stores — such as the direct version of Telegram — so more users from China will migrate to Android.

In China, users must use VPNs to bypass the country's censorship system, known as the "Great Firewall," to access Telegram. Despite these challenges, Durov highlighted that Telegram remains popular in China among resourceful users who find ways to access the platform.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless