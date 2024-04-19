Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Apple boots WhatsApp and Telegram from the App Store

By
Apple
Apple forced to boot WhatsApp and Telegram from the App Store
The so-called Cyberspace Administration of China has forced Apple to boot a number of encrypted messaging apps like Meta's WhatsApp and Threads, as well as private chat apps Telegram and Signal, from the App Store.

According to the Wall Street Journal's sources, China leaned on Apple to remove those messaging apps because of exchanges that discussed the President of China less than favorably. 

Needless to say, Apple says that is not the reason, but that "we are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree." 

The mighty Cyberspace Administration is the regulatory body that polices the vast confines of the Chinese blogosphere for rising discussion threats and mentions that could result in citizen's critiquing the actions of the Chinese government, or organizing and protesting.

Even before the ban on WhatsApp and Threads from iPhones in China, they were only accessible via a Virtual Private Network, but even that will now be problematic.

The likes of Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, or WhatsApp, have been downloaded 170 million times in the past decade or so in China, often used to communicate with the outside world and get alternative viewpoints about the hot topics of the day.

China now requires app developers to register with the censorship authority to review their wares and allow them on the app stores operating in China, including that of the iPhone. 

Apple reportedly expressed its concerns about the process, but was told to get on with its obligations, and there are now more than 14,000 apps that are blacklisted for direct access in China. 

Recommended Stories
The encrypted chat apps have also been used to disseminate citizen discontent, like the lone protestor on a Beijing bridge railing against pandemic era restrictions. The news about him first surfaced on Telegram, which is now the world's favorite antisystemic chat app. Needless to say, the latest batch of Apple's App Store culling includes Telegram in China as well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless