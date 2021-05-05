Future iPhone & iPad displays could hide your private info from others





Simply put, the software feature, aided by Face ID hardware and software algorithms, will act like one of those protective films you might have seen over monitors in hotels or banks. They are there to prevent the screen from being viewable from an angle.





In other words - only the person using the computer can see what's on the screen. For someone passing by or looking from aside, it just appears blurry/dark.



No, the Cupertino-based company won't sell you a physical filter that goes over the screen of your device. Apple will try to mimic this effect on-display and make it more seamless. The goal is that the iPad, Mac, or even iPhone will know precisely where the user is looking at the display.





You'd be able to see all parts of your screen just as normal, but that won't be the case for someone who's looking at it at an angle. They'll see an altered version of your information - either in the form of a gibberish text or a distorted image. The feature is expected to be intelligent enough to know when and where you are looking to avoid causing mishaps.





Of course, at this point, it's an idea rather than a confirmed addition to Apple's new and existing products, but it's very "Apple", so it wouldn't be surprising to see it debut during one of its future events.