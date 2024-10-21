iPhone Business Chat is no longer iMessage-only, RCS support coming with iOS 18.1
Up Next:
Image credit — Apple
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 next week, and the update should bring a host of new features and improvements. One of the most significant additions that hasn't been talked about as much is RCS support for Messages for Business. This means that businesses will be able to use RCS networking to reach iOS users through the Messages app, making it easier for them to connect with customers and provide support.
Previously, "Messages for Business" was limited to iMessage, which meant that businesses could only reach iOS users who had iMessage enabled. With the addition of RCS support, businesses can now reach a wider audience, including those who use Android devices. RCS offers several advantages over traditional SMS messaging, such as higher-quality media sharing, read receipts, and better group messaging.
This change is likely to be welcomed by both users and businesses. Users will appreciate the ability to communicate with businesses through a safe and reliable platform, while businesses will benefit from the increased reach and engagement that RCS offers. Many companies already utilize Messages for Business, including major brands like Home Depot, Four Seasons, AXA, Vodafone, Lowe's, Hilton, Credit Suisse, Sprint, Lush, Air Transat, Bank of America, T-Mobile, 1-800 Flowers, Marriott, Telstra, and Wells Fargo.
Home Depot is one of the companies that uses iOS Business Chat. | Image credit — Apple
But RCS support in Messages for Business isn't the only new feature coming in iOS 18.1. The update is also expected to include the first round of Apple Intelligence, a new suite of AI-powered features that will help users with tasks such as writing, photo editing, and managing notifications. Additionally, iOS 18.1 will bring support for new hearing features on the AirPods Pro 2, as well as a handful of bug fixes.
The update to iOS 18.1 is expected to be released sometime next week, although Apple hasn't yet announced an official date. It will be available for all compatible iPhones and iPads.
As a tech enthusiast, I am excited to see Apple embracing RCS and making it easier for businesses to connect with their customers. I believe that this change will lead to a more seamless and engaging messaging experience for everyone. I am also looking forward to trying out the new Apple Intelligence features and seeing how they can improve my productivity and workflow.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: