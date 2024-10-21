See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

iPhone Business Chat is no longer iMessage-only, RCS support coming with iOS 18.1

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates
A screenshot of "Messages for Business" at work on an iPhone
Image credit — Apple

Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 next week, and the update should bring a host of new features and improvements. One of the most significant additions that hasn't been talked about as much is RCS support for Messages for Business. This means that businesses will be able to use RCS networking to reach iOS users through the Messages app, making it easier for them to connect with customers and provide support.

Previously, "Messages for Business" was limited to iMessage, which meant that businesses could only reach iOS users who had iMessage enabled. With the addition of RCS support, businesses can now reach a wider audience, including those who use Android devices. RCS offers several advantages over traditional SMS messaging, such as higher-quality media sharing, read receipts, and better group messaging.

This change is likely to be welcomed by both users and businesses. Users will appreciate the ability to communicate with businesses through a safe and reliable platform, while businesses will benefit from the increased reach and engagement that RCS offers. Many companies already utilize Messages for Business, including major brands like Home Depot, Four Seasons, AXA, Vodafone, Lowe's, Hilton, Credit Suisse, Sprint, Lush, Air Transat, Bank of America, T-Mobile, 1-800 Flowers, Marriott, Telstra, and Wells Fargo.

A screenshot of &amp;quot;Messages for Business&amp;quot; at work on an iPhone
Home Depot is one of the companies that uses iOS Business Chat. | Image credit —  Apple


But RCS support in Messages for Business isn't the only new feature coming in iOS 18.1. The update is also expected to include the first round of Apple Intelligence, a new suite of AI-powered features that will help users with tasks such as writing, photo editing, and managing notifications. Additionally, iOS 18.1 will bring support for new hearing features on the AirPods Pro 2, as well as a handful of bug fixes.

The update to iOS 18.1 is expected to be released sometime next week, although Apple hasn't yet announced an official date. It will be available for all compatible iPhones and iPads.

As a tech enthusiast, I am excited to see Apple embracing RCS and making it easier for businesses to connect with their customers. I believe that this change will lead to a more seamless and engaging messaging experience for everyone. I am also looking forward to trying out the new Apple Intelligence features and seeing how they can improve my productivity and workflow.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless