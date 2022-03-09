 Do iPhone 8/SE 2020 cases fit iPhone SE 2022? - PhoneArena

Accessories Apple

Do iPhone 8/SE 2020 cases fit iPhone SE 2022?

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do iPhone 8/SE 2020 cases fit iPhone SE 2022?
Yes, your old iPhone 8 or iPhone SE (2020) case will fit the iPhone SE (2022) as they all use housing with absolutely the same dimensions. Apple itself says that the best iPhone SE cases are all compatible with one another, too, no matter the edition year.

Apple iPhone SE Abyss Blue silicone case

$35
Buy at Apple


Unlike what it does with the numbered iPhone series, Apple has set the upgrade period for the iPhone SE models at two-year intervals, it seems. While one would think the bi-annual upgrade means more drastic redesigns than the annual iPhone models, the SE series hadn't budged.

Its design remains the same and even the coloring schemes are an exact match with only the official iPhone SE cases receiving a new color or two, like this year's fresh Abyss Blue model you see above.
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.08 oz (144 g)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.22 oz (148 g)

Apple iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8
Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.22 oz (148 g)

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


