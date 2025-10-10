iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Vivo’s brand new software will be an iOS 26 ripoff, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone

General
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Indeed, I have observed this on GSM Arena. As I had mentioned a few months ago, “Let the copy commence.” I had anticipated that they would not favor the liquid glass appearance as per FAN GIRLS , but here we are. As I had stated, what Apple creates will inevitably be replicated by others, and this serves as evidence.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 3d ago

I think the live reflections and animations of Liquid Glass will be difficult to copy.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Inspiration or imitation, there's a stark difference there. A lot of them tend to IMITATE instead of inspiration.

nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

It looks much better, honestly. Apple should copy Vivo, especially when it comes to AI and lock screen features.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Inspiration or imitation, there's a stark difference there. A lot of them tend to IMITATE instead of inspiration.

Yo, Bats! ... You can download OriginOS to Android converter from the Dark Web...lolz

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I can't believe anyone would copy something that gives me bad Windows Vista flashbacks.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Applying tech reviewers' logic, Vivo waited for liquid glass technology to mature, hence this is an improved implementation compared to iOS. Love it.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

I think the live reflections and animations of Liquid Glass will be difficult to copy.

Vivo already did it and way better. The animation is more fluid than iOS' liquid glass which has basic animations. Oppo's version is actually more mature hence, better.

ijuanp03
ijuanp03
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Indeed, I have observed this on GSM Arena. As I had mentioned a few months ago, “Let the copy commence.” I had anticipated that they would not favor the liquid glass appearance as per FAN GIRLS , but here we are. As I had stated, what Apple creates will inevitably be replicated by others, and this serves as evidence.

The liquid glass animation is now mature hence, Oppo has perfected it. Apple's implementation seems like beta tbh compared to the more advanced animation of the Oppo. Apple needs to step up the game.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵ijuanp03 said:

Vivo already did it and way better. The animation is more fluid than iOS' liquid glass which has basic animations. Oppo's version is actually more mature hence, better.

what? Have you used iOS 26?

