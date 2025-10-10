Home Discussions You are here Vivo’s brand new software will be an iOS 26 ripoff, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 12:58 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ... Indeed, I have observed this on GSM Arena. As I had mentioned a few months ago, “Let the copy commence.” I had anticipated that they would not favor the liquid glass appearance as per FAN GIRLS , but here we are. As I had stated, what Apple creates will inevitably be replicated by others, and this serves as evidence. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 3d ago ... I think the live reflections and animations of Liquid Glass will be difficult to copy. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ... Inspiration or imitation, there's a stark difference there. A lot of them tend to IMITATE instead of inspiration. Like 1 Reactions All Quote nucnuc Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... It looks much better, honestly. Apple should copy Vivo, especially when it comes to AI and lock screen features. Like 4 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 2d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Inspiration or imitation, there's a stark difference there. A lot of them tend to IMITATE instead of inspiration. ... Yo, Bats! ... You can download OriginOS to Android converter from the Dark Web...lolz Like 1 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 2d ago ... I can't believe anyone would copy something that gives me bad Windows Vista flashbacks. Like Reactions All Quote ijuanp03 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Applying tech reviewers' logic, Vivo waited for liquid glass technology to mature, hence this is an improved implementation compared to iOS. Love it. Like 3 Reactions All Quote ijuanp03 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: I think the live reflections and animations of Liquid Glass will be difficult to copy. ... Vivo already did it and way better. The animation is more fluid than iOS' liquid glass which has basic animations. Oppo's version is actually more mature hence, better. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ijuanp03 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Indeed, I have observed this on GSM Arena. As I had mentioned a few months ago, “Let the copy commence.” I had anticipated that they would not favor the liquid glass appearance as per FAN GIRLS , but here we are. As I had stated, what Apple creates will inevitably be replicated by others, and this serves as evidence. ... The liquid glass animation is now mature hence, Oppo has perfected it. Apple's implementation seems like beta tbh compared to the more advanced animation of the Oppo. Apple needs to step up the game. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1d ago ↵ijuanp03 said: Vivo already did it and way better. The animation is more fluid than iOS' liquid glass which has basic animations. Oppo's version is actually more mature hence, better. ... what? Have you used iOS 26? Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Inspiration or imitation, there's a stark difference there. A lot of them tend to IMITATE instead of inspiration.
I think the live reflections and animations of Liquid Glass will be difficult to copy.
Indeed, I have observed this on GSM Arena. As I had mentioned a few months ago, “Let the copy commence.” I had anticipated that they would not favor the liquid glass appearance as per FAN GIRLS , but here we are. As I had stated, what Apple creates will inevitably be replicated by others, and this serves as evidence.
Vivo already did it and way better. The animation is more fluid than iOS' liquid glass which has basic animations. Oppo's version is actually more mature hence, better.