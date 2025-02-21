iPhone 17 Air to borrow Apple’s C1 modem from iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 is a very mild upgrade over the Theis a very mild upgrade over the iPhone 15 . | Video credit — Apple

Naturally, being a first generation product, the C1 modem probably has lots of improvements that can be made to it. But if it is going to be used on thethen that signals another interesting possibility about the phone.If Apple is okay with a likely less powerful modem on the Air model then that leads me to believe that the phone might be making other sacrifices too. Initial reports did claim that thewon’t be as powerful as its counterparts and will sell mostly on the slim factor.But if Apple is using something only used on a mid-ranger iPhone before then themay have more in common with a potential iPhone 17e. We can expect to see less powerful cameras and perhaps even an older processor alongside the obvious smaller battery.In real world use the C1 modem should work perfectly fine for the average consumer so this shouldn’t be a huge deal at all. But it does raise some questions about just what thewill be.