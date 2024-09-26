iPhone 16 reviewed, tri-fold Mate XT hands-on, and Galaxy S24 FE on the way! | PA Show E20
This episode of the PhoneArena Show is all about the insights from our iPhone 16 reviews and tri-fold Huawei Mate XT hands-on! Some people underestimate the iPhone 16 generation as a very minor upgrade. However it does bring considerably longer battery life, a new Camera Control button and numerous other quality-of-life improvements. Not to mention Apple Intelligence, which is expected to come soon.
Next, we get to talk about Huawei's cutting-edge tri-fold phone, the Mate XT, which we recently took for a spin. This form-factor may change the way we use and do work on our phones, but it'll certainly take some time before we get there.
Finally, we discuss the just-announced Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. We're yet to review the S24 FE, but it might be a pretty good option for those users looking for a quality Galaxy S phone but at a more affordable, $650 price.
