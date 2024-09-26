Subscribe to access exclusive content
iPhone 16 reviewed, tri-fold Mate XT hands-on, and Galaxy S24 FE on the way! | PA Show E20

By
0comments
Apple Huawei
Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published.

This episode of the PhoneArena Show is all about the insights from our iPhone 16 reviews and tri-fold Huawei Mate XT hands-on! Some people underestimate the iPhone 16 generation as a very minor upgrade. However it does bring considerably longer battery life, a new Camera Control button and numerous other quality-of-life improvements. Not to mention Apple Intelligence, which is expected to come soon.

HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E20:
Video Thumbnail

Next, we get to talk about Huawei's cutting-edge tri-fold phone, the Mate XT, which we recently took for a spin. This form-factor may change the way we use and do work on our phones, but it'll certainly take some time before we get there.

Finally, we discuss the just-announced Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. We're yet to review the S24 FE, but it might be a pretty good option for those users looking for a quality Galaxy S phone but at a more affordable, $650 price.

Remember to like the video and subscribe to PhoneArena Show on YouTube for more in-depth mobile tech conversations!

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

