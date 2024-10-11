See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

There's a new mobile gaming champ in town and it's not the iPhone 16 Pro

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Articles Processors
Apple A18 Pro gaming
Apple is no longer the lion of mobile chipset performance. Given the leaked Galaxy S25 series benchmarks of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, it is not even the tiger. Now, however, it has become clear that it is only the one-trick leopard that just runs fast for shorter bursts.

Enough with the big cat references but, somewhere along the quest for ravishing AI calculations, Apple lost the crown of the fastest CPU and GPU gun in the Wild Silicon West. This, however, might have been a deliberate strategy on the part of Apple, as today's mobile chipsets are way too powerful for anything an app or a game may throw at them.

Until recently, Apple was willing to pull ahead of the Qualcomms and MediaTeks of this world, riding on a steady supply of the highest quality wafers hence clock frequencies, as well as customized GPU designs. Now that everyone is a TSMC foundry client vying for the latest production node, this has become harder or uneconomical for it to pull off, and it gets beat quite often.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro benchmarks

Performance at twice the price

Typically, Qualcomm makes a custom Snapdragon processor version for Samsung that is clocked higher than for its other customers, and is tailored to its needs that are now revolving around artificial intelligence calculations.

Thus, Samsung's upcoming S25 family of flagship phones will also be powered by a special version of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset called, as usual, Snapdragon for Galaxy. 

Given that the S24 series managed to beat the Apple A17 in the graphics subsystem benchmarks, the S25 is likely to reinforce that trend.

3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra4960
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max4236
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2710
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max2632
View all


The reference board of that same chipset has appeared in benchmark databases clocked at 4.32 GHz for the peak processing cores, and 3.53 GHz for the midrange cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also leaked out running on a US-bound Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but clocked at 4.19 GHz peak and 2.9 GHz midrange core speeds.

Carrying the model number SM-S938B, however, a European Galaxy S25 Ultra model has been listed on Geekbench with record clock speeds of 4.47 GHz for the performance cores, and the jaw-dropping 3.53 GHz for the midrange cores.



If those results hold water in the end, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be fast, much faster than even the iPhone 16 Pro Max whose Apple A18 Pro chipset broke the 4 GHz barrier for the first time on an iPhone, and yet is clocked lower than the Snapdragon for Galaxy on the S25 Ultra.

For comparison, the single-core score of the iPhone 16 Pro Max returns 3331 points in our Geekbench 6 test runs, which beats the leaked S25 Ultra single-core number, but Samsung's upcoming flagship one-ups the iPhone in the multicore score.

Recommended Stories
Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3331
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2187
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max8106
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6669
3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max4567
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra4960
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max3009
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra2710
View all

Qualcomm and Samsung are most likely still tweaking the exclusive features that the tailored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy will offer, though. These are engineering prototypes, and they are still finding where is the sweet point in the power draw and performance tradeoff, so the Apple A18 Pro chip may still meet its match in the single-core realm, too.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400 vs Apple A18 Pro gaming

A new mobile gaming king

Apple's A18 chipset has met another match that not only debuts the highest multicore score, but also excels in gaming benchmarks. MediaTek just announced its most powerful chipset to date, the Dimensity 9400.

Built on TSMC's second-gen 3nm process, just like the Snapdragon for Galaxy S25 or the Apple A18 Pro, the chipset sports an Immortalis-G925 GPU with 40% faster peak and ray tracing performance than its previous edition. 

Given that Qualcomm asks north of $200 just for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 alone, making it the most expensive flagship phone component, phone makers are increasingly turning to MediaTek for help with production costs as the Dimensity 9400 is reportedly priced at "just" $150.

The latest Oppo Find X8 Pro, for instance, will be arriving with Dimensity 9400 on board, and its graphics prowess just got tested against the Apple A18 Pro on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Video Thumbnail

To save you the suspense, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro got schooled in the gaming performance under sustained pressure department by the Find X8 Pro thanks to the Dimensity chipset. The flagship Oppo phone maintained an average frame rate above 60 FPS at all times, while the iPhone 16 Pro dipped deep and often to only average 47 FPS on Genshin Impact.

In short, Apple no longer makes the best phones for gaming, not even the latest 16 Pro, which gives way in terms of a graphics subsystem performance to the 2024 flagship chipsets by MediaTek and Qualcomm. These, however, are twice as expensive, especially the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.


These are also edging Apple's mobile chip out in multicore benchmark speeds, too, and about the last bastion of performance advantage for iPhones now lays in their peak single-core scores that are an all but improbable scenario in day-to-day operations. 

Whether these faster chipsets are worth their much higher price tag, however, will be for Android phone makers to decide, as Apple has seemingly thrown in the towel on pushing the processing speed limits and is now all in on AI calculations and extra features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless