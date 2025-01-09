Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme

Apple iPhone
The iPhone 16 Pro Max held in hand.
In China, there's a new program: consumers can buy electronics and get a subsidy. This new program, however, has largely excluded Apple’s latest iPhone Pro models. This means that domestic smartphone brands have got the opportunity to gain market share.

The program, announced by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance, offers a 15% subsidy for smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches priced under 6,000 yuan ($818). However, the subsidy is capped at 500 yuan per item, and each consumer can only receive a discount for one product in each category, The South China Morning Post reports.

While the initiative is open to both domestic and foreign companies, Apple's premium iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models, priced at 7,999 yuan and 9,999 yuan respectively, fall outside the subsidy's price range. Only the base iPhone 16 model, which costs 5,999 yuan, and older iPhones from the 15 and 14 series meet the criteria as of now.

In China, the world’s largest smartphone market, competition is fierce among top domestic manufacturers like Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, and Oppo. These brands dominated the market in the third quarter of last year, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple is not having it easier right now.

Ivan Lam, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, noted that the policy primarily benefits Chinese manufacturers by stimulating broader domestic consumption. While Apple remains eligible for the program with its lower-priced models, the brand targets high-end consumers who are less influenced by subsidies. Older iPhone models priced under 6,000 yuan may see a slight sales boost, but they still face stiff competition from high-end Chinese smartphones.

The market share of foreign brands, including Apple, has dropped sharply. Data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology shows a 47.3% decline in shipments by foreign manufacturers, from 5.77 million units in November 2023 to 3.04 million units last year.

It's interesting to see what these figures will look like next year!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Loading Comments...

