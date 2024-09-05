iPhone 16 is not the future of smartphones, but this is | PA Show E17
The smartphone world may be on the brink of a new era, and Huawei is leading the charge with its first tri-fold phone, likely to be named the Huawei Mate X6. This upcoming phone promises to push the boundaries of what we expect from foldable phones, featuring what could be close to a 9" or even 10" internal, foldable display that transforms the device into a full-blown tablet.
HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E17:
Huawei's Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, was recently spotted using the device in public, fueling speculation that the launch is imminent. And just the other day, the official invite to a September 10 announcement event came, courtesy of Yu himself. Hosting its tri-fold phone event mere hours after Apple's iPhone 16 announcement is no doubt a bold statement by the Chinese giant.
If Huawei can deliver on its promises, this tri-fold phone could indeed kickstart a foldable revolution, regardless whether customers internationally will be able to purchase this particular product.
In this week's PhoneArena Show episode, we also take a look at Apple's late but potentially seamless AI integration with the iPhone and its other products, as well as the recently launched Garmin Fenix 8, which turns out to be a serious competitor in the premium wearable market alongside Apple and Samsung.
Have any ideas for hot topics we should discuss in future PhoneArena Show episodes? Sound off in the comments!
