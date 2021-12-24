TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022

TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 20220
Apple decided to move away from Intel chips completely and to use its own proprietary processors in Macs and MacBooks. This process has already begun, and the company expects to introduce its new M3 and A17 chips sometime in early 2023, powering next-generation iPhones and Macs.
AMD and Qualcomm are currently using TSMC as a manufacturing partner but rumor has it that both companies are seeking alternatives in the face of Samsung silicon factories. Intel on the other hand is having a really hard time with its 10nm chips (while competitors are already moving toward 3nm nodes) and might have to rely on partners to get its next-gen silicon up to speed.