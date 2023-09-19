iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra periscope camera comparison: Can Apple outwit Samsung?

Unlike previous years, in 2023 Apple decided that it's high time its largest and most advanced iPhone differentiated itself even more from the rest of the lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro in particular. The fresh iPhone 15 Pro Max has not only scored a new contoured titanium frame as well as a new USB Type-C port, but also a customizable Action Button and thinner new bezels that complement the refreshed exterior design.





The stand-out feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max , however, is none other than its periscope lens. Gone is the relatively short 3.0x telephoto camera of before, substituted for a periscope camera with a 5.0x optical zoom, or 120mm. The maximum hybrid zoom available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is 25X, which is further than previous iPhones.





Such a periscope is certainly enough to qualify Apple's latest for participating in the same league as the big boys. Chief among these, of course, is Samsung's top Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship. That one comes with arguably the most versatile camera system around, consisting of four cameras. It has not one, but two zoomers on deck - a 3.0x telephoto and a 10.0x long-throw periscope camera, which allows the maximum zoom to max out at 100x.





In any case, even considering the differences between the two zoom cameras and how long each phone can zoom, comparisons between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max and their periscope cameras are all but inevitable.



iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope camera specs

12MP, 5.0x optical zoom, 120mm, ƒ/2.8, OIS

The 5.0x optical zoom camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max clocks in at 12MP. Apple has used a tetraprism, a folded glass structure below the lens, which reflects light rays four times over. This allows light to travel for longer in the same space before hitting the 12MP camera sensor, which enables the longer focal length.

Though it maxes out at 5 times optically, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can deliver up to 25x of total zoom. Yet, that's just a quarter of the potential zoom that the Galaxy S23 Ultra can deliver, as Samsung's best phone so far maxes out at 100x. That's the furthest-zooming phone on the US market.

Taking zoomed-in photos is usually associated with undesired camera shakes and jitters that can easily lead to blurry and unclear photos, however grasp your hold may be. That's why the periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is outfitted with a new 3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization that is reportedly capable of up to 10,000 micro-adjustments every second, promising jitter-free photos devoid of any signs of motion blur.

Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs





10MP 3.0x optical zoom, 69mm, 1/3.52″ sensor, 1.12 μm pixels, ƒ/2.4, PDAF, OIS

10MP 10.0x optical zoom, 230mm, 1/3.52″ sensor, 1.12 μm pixels, ƒ/4.9, PDAF, OIS





Galaxy S23 Ultra carries on the tradition of offering a 10x optical camera at the back. Samsung's most recent flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes along with a shorter 3.0x telephoto camera, which can soak up more light and therefore has better low-light capabilities. Thecarries on the tradition of offering a 10x optical camera at the back. Samsung's most recent flagships like the Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S21 Ultra , and Galaxy S22 Ultra have all had such a camera at the back. Aside from the long periscope, thealso comes along with a shorter 3.0x telephoto camera, which can soak up more light and therefore has better low-light capabilities.





The 10x periscope camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers extremely capable results in broad daylight, but struggles a bit in low-light environments due to its slow-ish f/4.9 aperture.

Once you venture past the 10x optical zoom setting inside the camera app, the image quality regresses, so anything past the 10x mode is discouraged.





Aside from the 10x optical zoom lens, the big novelty with the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its new awe-inspiring 200MP main camera. Of course, as most high-megapixel phones out there, the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses pixel-binning to combine sixteen pixels into one and deliver photos with less noise and better low-light sensitivity.



