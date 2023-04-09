iPhone 15 Plus: Massive upgrades turning Tim Cook's big failure into Apple's greatest comeback?

But 2022 was 2022, and now Apple is ready to try again…





Brand new design with Dynamic Island, 48MP camera with 2x optical zoom, and first for Apple USB-C charging port make iPhone 15 Plus a contender for best-seller… again?





iPhone 15 Plus I’d break down the primary selling points of Apple’s upcoming into three…





The exciting new iPhone 15 Plus hardware features that offer actual usability

The brand new aesthetic design of the iPhone 15 Plus - because most people choose a new phone with their eyes

A wildcard selling point, which we’ll discuss separately, in the end (spoiler: it’s the price of the iPhone 15 Plus)

Apple’s Pro-grade 48MP camera to give iPhone 15 Plus superpowers for taking photos and videos; the vanilla iPhones to have "three" cameras now







But what’s more interesting here is the way Cupertno managed to bring back the 2x zoom (first on iPhone 14 Pro and now on all iPhone 15 models). Of course, the answer is the 48MP primary camera from iPhone 14 Pro, which is now expected to trickle down to the more affordable 2023 models.



In practice, the iPhone 15 Plus is getting a third camera without actually having a third camera thanks to what in our testing is the best sensor-cropping implementation we’ve seen on a phone - that’s the power of software in play. The great benefit of this 2x optical zoom “lens” is that compared to low-quality 2x cameras, it maintains good quality in lower light (as it uses a crop from the primary camera), and that it works in video. Since Android phones can’t achieve this effect in video mode, Apple’s flagships will become unique in that regard.



iPhone 15 Plus full redesign with curves on all sides should make Apple’s large iPhone the lightest, most comfortable to hold 6.7-inch iPhone

A full redesign with gentle curves on all sides and the “beloved” Dynamic Island, which would make the iPhone 15 Plus look new to those with older iPhones, would give the Plus model another chance to justify its existence.



Yes, that’s the favorite talking point for every average user looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, and this year Apple will deliver big time. iPhone 14 Plus looked like a blown-up version of the iPhone 13, which itself looked like an iPhone 12. So, really… It's no surprise the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t selling like hot cakes.



But there’s more to the big design upgrades coming to iPhone 15 Plus, and that’s because of something called “functional design”. Not all big phones are made equal. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is a big phone, which feels relatively compact compared to something like an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which isn’t just less comfortable to hold but also noticeably heavier. iPhone 15 Plus will address both of those issues.







For someone like me who likes smaller phones, a great deal of upgrades coming to iPhone 15 Plus, together with the curvy, more comfortable body and relatively lightweight design, might finally make the 6.7-inch model an appealing option for me. That’s a big deal is what I’m trying to say - a real selling point!



iPhone 15 Plus - Apple’s large vanilla iPhone might finally have a real selling point over the iPhone 15 Pro Max; Apple should consider changing the name of the iPhone 15 Plus to "iPhone 15 Max"



In the end, as promised, here’s the third major argument that iPhone 15 Plus might turn out to be a far better deal than the iPhone 14 Plus ever was…

Here are the prices of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup according to the latest leaks and rumors (again, they might not pan out)...



iPhone 15 - $799

iPhone 15 Plus - $899

iPhone 15 Pro - $1,099

iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra - $1,199

Apart from a brand new, more comfortable design with Dynamic Island, a more convenient USB-C charging port, and an upgraded 48MP camera with optical zooming capabilities, the iPhone 15 Plus is likely to be Apple’s longest-lasting iPhone, period. Interestingly, as of right now, Apple claims that this title belongs to the iPhone 14 Plus and not the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while real-world battery tests show the two are about on par.



iPhone 15 Plus seems to have all the ingredients to make you forget about Pro iPhones





In my view, the iPhone 15 Plus would look like a great deal next to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, especially if the Pro models really went up in price. The old design that held the iPhone 14 Plus back is going away, and now iPhone 15 Plus should look just as new as its more expensive alternatives. But then again, that’s just my take (I don’t like spending a lot on phones). Sales numbers show that millions of people still prefer spending more for the more premium iPhones.



It’s going to be quite interesting to see how the public responds to the next iPhone Plus model. People speak with their wallets, and as mentioned in the beginning, this might be the “make it or break it” wallet talk for Apple’s large vanilla iPhone. On the other hand, what are Apple’s other options if the iPhone 15 Plus fails again? Go back to the iPhone 11 series strategy with one vanilla iPhone and two premium models (one small, one big)? Or perhaps move to a biannual release for the vanilla iPhone model?



