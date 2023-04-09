iPhone 15 Plus: Massive upgrades turning Tim Cook's big failure into Apple's greatest comeback?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
It’s no secret to any smartphone enthusiast that the entire industry expected Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus, released September 2022, to become one of Cupertino’s best-sellers. The reason? iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s first relatively affordable iPhone that offers a large 6.7-inch display (large screens are in high demand nowadays).
Amongst the reasons are a brand new design, a brand new charging port, and a brand new… display hole. And while I’m sticking with my trusty, tiny iPhone 13 mini, let's get into a bit more detail and see why the upcoming iPhone 15 Plus might be the best iPhone for those who want big screens!
Of course, this year, the biggest new feature, which (ironically) was forced onto the iPhone 15 series, is… USB-C. With a reference to the iPhone 14 series with Lightning, the new USB-C port automatically makes the new iPhone 15 Plus a future-proof device that more people should be interested in.
But USB-C isn’t the only exciting new hardware addition to iPhone 15 Plus that wasn’t there on the iPhone 14 Plus last year. This time around, it is expected that Apple will be bringing back optical zoom to the vanilla iPhone models - for the first time since 2017.
But what’s more interesting here is the way Cupertno managed to bring back the 2x zoom (first on iPhone 14 Pro and now on all iPhone 15 models). Of course, the answer is the 48MP primary camera from iPhone 14 Pro, which is now expected to trickle down to the more affordable 2023 models.
In practice, the iPhone 15 Plus is getting a third camera without actually having a third camera thanks to what in our testing is the best sensor-cropping implementation we’ve seen on a phone - that’s the power of software in play. The great benefit of this 2x optical zoom “lens” is that compared to low-quality 2x cameras, it maintains good quality in lower light (as it uses a crop from the primary camera), and that it works in video. Since Android phones can’t achieve this effect in video mode, Apple’s flagships will become unique in that regard.
A full redesign with gentle curves on all sides and the “beloved” Dynamic Island, which would make the iPhone 15 Plus look new to those with older iPhones, would give the Plus model another chance to justify its existence.
But there’s more to the big design upgrades coming to iPhone 15 Plus, and that’s because of something called “functional design”. Not all big phones are made equal. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is a big phone, which feels relatively compact compared to something like an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which isn’t just less comfortable to hold but also noticeably heavier. iPhone 15 Plus will address both of those issues.
For someone like me who likes smaller phones, a great deal of upgrades coming to iPhone 15 Plus, together with the curvy, more comfortable body and relatively lightweight design, might finally make the 6.7-inch model an appealing option for me. That’s a big deal is what I’m trying to say - a real selling point!
Apart from a brand new, more comfortable design with Dynamic Island, a more convenient USB-C charging port, and an upgraded 48MP camera with optical zooming capabilities, the iPhone 15 Plus is likely to be Apple’s longest-lasting iPhone, period. Interestingly, as of right now, Apple claims that this title belongs to the iPhone 14 Plus and not the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while real-world battery tests show the two are about on par.
In my view, the iPhone 15 Plus would look like a great deal next to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, especially if the Pro models really went up in price. The old design that held the iPhone 14 Plus back is going away, and now iPhone 15 Plus should look just as new as its more expensive alternatives. But then again, that’s just my take (I don’t like spending a lot on phones). Sales numbers show that millions of people still prefer spending more for the more premium iPhones.
It’s going to be quite interesting to see how the public responds to the next iPhone Plus model. People speak with their wallets, and as mentioned in the beginning, this might be the “make it or break it” wallet talk for Apple’s large vanilla iPhone. On the other hand, what are Apple’s other options if the iPhone 15 Plus fails again? Go back to the iPhone 11 series strategy with one vanilla iPhone and two premium models (one small, one big)? Or perhaps move to a biannual release for the vanilla iPhone model?
However, to the smartphone industry’s total disbelief and despite the fact that people have a strong preference for phones with larger displays, Apple’s idea of a “cheap big” iPhone flopped tremendously (at least according to Apple’s super-high standards for sales).
We don’t have exact data, but it looks like the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t selling any better than the iPhone 13 mini, which was axed to make way for the Plus model in Apple’s lineup. As an iPhone 13 mini user myself and a fan of the compact form-factor, I’m both pleased and disappointed.
But 2022 was 2022, and now Apple is ready to try again…
iPhone 12 mini sales were poor but Tim Cook & Co only axed the mini model after giving it another chance, so it only makes sense to give the Plus model another chance to shine. Anyway, iPhone 15 Plus might be the second and last chance of the 6.7-inch vanilla iPhone to earn its spot in Cupertino’s lineup, but I have a feeling that this time it might have a far better chance at success.
Brand new design with Dynamic Island, 48MP camera with 2x optical zoom, and first for Apple USB-C charging port make iPhone 15 Plus a contender for best-seller… again?
Size matters. Price matters.
iPhone 15 PlusI’d break down the primary selling points of Apple’s upcoming into three…
- The exciting new iPhone 15 Plus hardware features that offer actual usability
- The brand new aesthetic design of the iPhone 15 Plus - because most people choose a new phone with their eyes
- A wildcard selling point, which we’ll discuss separately, in the end (spoiler: it’s the price of the iPhone 15 Plus)
Although it might appear uneventful, the USB-C charging port might actually become the headlining new feature of all iPhone 15 models, and a real reason to consider buying one of Apple's 2023 flagships. Those who own an iPad and/or a MacBook will finally be able to charge all of their Apple devices with one charger/cable. Bear in mind, AirPods Pro are rumored to get a USB-C port this year too.
Apple’s Pro-grade 48MP camera to give iPhone 15 Plus superpowers for taking photos and videos; the vanilla iPhones to have "three" cameras now
2x optical zoom is coming back to the large vanilla iPhone after a six-year hiatus! The last big vanilla iPhone to feature optical zoom was iPhone 8 Plus.
iPhone 8 Plus was the last vanilla iPhone (priced at less than $1,000) that offered a 2x optical zoom camera. iPhone 15 Plus is expected to regain Apple’s 2x optical zoom “lens” after a six-year hiatus.
iPhone 15 Plus full redesign with curves on all sides should make Apple’s large iPhone the lightest, most comfortable to hold 6.7-inch iPhone
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have the same curved frames like iPhone 15 Pro. Unlike the more expensive models, which are moving to a titanium frame, the vanilla models are expected to stick to using aluminium.
Yes, that’s the favorite talking point for every average user looking to upgrade to a new iPhone, and this year Apple will deliver big time. iPhone 14 Plus looked like a blown-up version of the iPhone 13, which itself looked like an iPhone 12. So, really… It's no surprise the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t selling like hot cakes.
Considering the 228g iPhone 12 Pro Max, 240g iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, which are all heavier and with flat frames (and sharp edges), the new iPhone 15 Plus will become the lightest and most comfortable to hold 6.7-inch iPhone… ever. Even more importantly, iPhone 15 Plus should weigh around 200g, which would make it super appealing compared to a device like the iPhone 14 Pro Max (240g).
iPhone 15 Plus - Apple’s large vanilla iPhone might finally have a real selling point over the iPhone 15 Pro Max; Apple should consider changing the name of the iPhone 15 Plus to "iPhone 15 Max"
If iPhone 15 Plus really costs $300 less than the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, this would make it a far better deal for most people.
In the end, as promised, here’s the third major argument that iPhone 15 Plus might turn out to be a far better deal than the iPhone 14 Plus ever was…
As of now, we aren’t certain if the price of the iPhone 15 Pro series will be going up, but if it did (as rumors suggest), that’d suddenly make the iPhone 15 Plus model slightly more appealing at $899 (compared to both the iPhone 14 Plus from last year and the iPhone 15 Pro Max).
Here are the prices of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup according to the latest leaks and rumors (again, they might not pan out)...
- iPhone 15 - $799
- iPhone 15 Plus - $899
- iPhone 15 Pro - $1,099
- iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra - $1,199
A hypothetical 200$ price difference might actually make people reconsider buying the vanilla iPhone 15 Plus over the more expensive Pro models - especially the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, which might start at $1,200 ($300 more).
iPhone 15 Plus seems to have all the ingredients to make you forget about Pro iPhones
In a quite interesting turn of events, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could become the first-ever (almost) total upgrade compared to Pro iPhones two generations back. What this means is that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users could be more than satisfied upgrading to the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, not having to spend more for the new Pro models. We’ll dive into this topic in more detail in a different story…
Whether iPhone 15 Plus becomes Apple’s next commercial failure or a story of successful persistence… remains to be seen!
