Gurman reveals another iPhone 14 feature that will be exclusive to the Pros

Many Android phones and even recent Apple smartwatch models come with a feature called always-on display that lets you view information such as the time and date even when a device is asleep. Last year's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were briefly rumored to have this functionality but that didn't pan out. Thankfully for those iPhone users waiting on the feature, there is a high likelihood it will be introduced with the iPhone 14





The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology that allows for a dynamic refresh rate that changes depending on what you are viewing. This way, a faster 120Hz rate is only enabled when needed, such as when you are playing a game or watching a video.





Those phones are only capable of cranking down the refresh rate to 10Hz and a recent leak had said that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be able to go down to 1Hz. This could pave the way for the always-on mode, according to display industry analyst Ross Young.





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has corroborated that rumor. Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off next month and this where Apple will introduce iOS 16. Gurman writes that iOS 16, codenamed Sydney, is going to be a significant upgrade and "will be chock full of changes across the operating system, including updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps."





He also claims that Apple is also planning to upgrade the interface of the lock screen and may introduce wallpapers with widget-like capabilities. Also on the cards is the always-on functionality, which will let you view basic information and possibly also notifications even when the phone is locked.





Unsurprisingly, this feature will be exclusive to the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are codenamed D73 and D74, respectively. That's apparently because the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 and 6.7-inches 14 Max will not have the LTPO tech that's needed to dial down the refresh rate.





Gurman also reiterates that the Pro models will ditch the notch in favor of pill and hole cutouts and will feature a new 48MP rear camera. He also claims that these models will be powered by the new A16 chip, which a couple of recent leaks say will be manufactured using the 5nm process





The entire lineup could also gain satellite connectivity which would allow you to send emergency texts when cellular connectivity is not available.



