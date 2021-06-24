$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Apple Editorials

Less expensive iPhone 14 Max might have one key advantage over the Pro model

Victor Hristov
By Victor Hristov
Jun 24, 2021, 9:00 AM
2
This is the best thing about a cheaper iPhone 14 Max
Apple is allegedly planning to release a less expensive iPhone Max model in 2022, and while a $200 price reduction can definitely propel the share of large-screen iPhones further than ever before, there is something else about this iPhone 14 Max that might actually make it a better choice than the more expensive "Pro" edition.

See, all of this is based on very early rumors: heck, we don't even know everything about the iPhone 13 generation that should be released in about three months time, but we do know a little important bit.

We know that this far in the future iPhone 14 Max will skip on some of the premium features. For example, Apple is expected to bring an under-display fingerprint scanner to the iPhone 14 Pro models, a feature that won't be available on this less expensive non-Pro 14 Max.

However, and that is just a speculation, but could this also mean that while skipping on this and that feature, Apple will create a phone that is actually much lighter than the current Pro Max model? To remind you, the iPhone 12 Pro Max that is currently sold weighs in at nearly half a pound, or to be perfectly exact it's 8.03 ounces (228 grams). That is a lot of weight! And that's only the present: in the future, we have heard rumors about Apple adding a periscope, long-range zoom camera and a larger battery, which will make that phone even heavier.

And while that might not be an issue for some, we know quite a few people that would like a large-screen phone that does not weigh as much as a brick.

Also, this is not unprecedented: Apple's iPhone 12 has absolutely identical size and dimensions as the 12 Pro model, even the same battery size, it only lacks the zoom camera. Still, the difference in weight is huge: the iPhone 12 weighs in at merely 5.78 oz (164.0 g) compared to a considerably heavier 6.66 oz (189.0 g) on the Pro version.

The difference in weight between the rumored iPhone 14 Max and its 14 Pro Max counterpart is likely to be even bigger than that, so yes, while a less expensive iPhone 14 Max won't quite have the feature-set of the Pro edition (most notably missing a Touch ID sensor and that rumored periscope camera), it might have one super important advantage: it could be a lot lighter.

So do let us know: what do you think about a less expensive but also less heavy iPhone 14 Max? Are you interested?

And with this, I think it's time we left the future unfold slowly rumor by rumor and leak by leak, and instead focus on the soon to be released iPhone 13 series.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign
by Joshua Swingle,  0
T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign
Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
Pixel 6 & 6 Pro: Should Samsung and Apple be worried?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Pixel 6 & 6 Pro: Should Samsung and Apple be worried?
Apple will likely stick to simpler battery components to keep iPhone 13 cost in check
by Anam Hamid,  0
Apple will likely stick to simpler battery components to keep iPhone 13 cost in check
Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless