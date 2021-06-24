Less expensive iPhone 14 Max might have one key advantage over the Pro model





See, all of this is based on very early rumors: heck, we don't even know everything about the iPhone 13 generation that should be released in about three months time, but we do know a little important bit.





We know that this far in the future iPhone 14 Max will skip on some of the premium features. For example, Apple is expected to bring an under-display fingerprint scanner to the iPhone 14 Pro models, a feature that won't be available on this less expensive non-Pro 14 Max.





However, and that is just a speculation, but could this also mean that while skipping on this and that feature, Apple will create a phone that is actually much lighter than the current Pro Max model? To remind you, the iPhone 12 Pro Max that is currently sold weighs in at nearly half a pound, or to be perfectly exact it's 8.03 ounces (228 grams). That is a lot of weight! And that's only the present: in the future, we have heard rumors about Apple adding a periscope, long-range zoom camera and a larger battery, which will make that phone even heavier.





And while that might not be an issue for some, we know quite a few people that would like a large-screen phone that does not weigh as much as a brick.









The difference in weight between the rumored iPhone 14 Max and its 14 Pro Max counterpart is likely to be even bigger than that, so yes, while a less expensive iPhone 14 Max won't quite have the feature-set of the Pro edition (most notably missing a Touch ID sensor and that rumored periscope camera), it might have one super important advantage: it could be a lot lighter.

So do let us know: what do you think about a less expensive but also less heavy iPhone 14 Max? Are you interested?

And with this, I think it's time we left the future unfold slowly rumor by rumor and leak by leak, and instead focus on the soon to be released iPhone 13 series Also, this is not unprecedented: Apple's iPhone 12 has absolutely identical size and dimensions as the 12 Pro model, even the same battery size, it only lacks the zoom camera. Still, the difference in weight is huge: the iPhone 12 weighs in at merely 5.78 oz (164.0 g) compared to a considerably heavier 6.66 oz (189.0 g) on the Pro version.

