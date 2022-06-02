iPhone 14: Apple’s first iPhones prices increase since 2017 to divide opinions and multiply profits

In a good and a bad way.

But it turns out it was mostly just a phase...

You get the point!

So, Apple listened…





iPhone 14 (6.1-inch) - $799

iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch) - $899

iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch) - $1,099

iPhone 14 Max Max (6.7-inch) - $1,199

iPhone 14 series price increase: Apple has a dozen reasons to make iPhone 14 more expensive





iPhone 14 Max shakes up Apple’s lineup pricing for the first time since 2017

The price must reflect the hardware differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series

Which upgrades and new features will help Apple justify the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro price increase?





But we can talk about the iPhone 14 Pro series…





Now, if you ask me, to justify the expected price hike, in addition to all the rumored improvements (which you'll see below), Apple should give iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max:





256GB of base storage

Faster charging and Reverse Wireless Charging

A brand new (larger) ultra-wide-angle camera sensor

But that's just my short (but realistic) wishlist. Now, let's see what Tim Cook & Co might actually be Cook-ing up...





iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get a new front design

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get a better camera system

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get the new A16 Bionic chip; A15 Bionic for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max

There’s a slight chance iPhone 14 prices might not go up

iPhone 14 6.1-inch - $699 (replaces iPhone 13 mini 5.4-inch)

iPhone 14 Max 6.7-inch - $799 (replaces iPhone 13 6.1-inch)

iPhone 14 Pro - $999 (same as iPhone 13 Pro)

iPhone 14 Max Max $1099 (same as iPhone 13 Pro)

And that's simply... not very “Apple”.

In the end: Why iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro won’t appear "too expensive" even after the rumored price jump





Samsung sells Ultra-expensive flagships too. Quite literally.









Anyway, fast forward to today, Samsung already makes a $1,200 premium flagship (Galaxy S22 Ultra), and brands like Xiaomi, Honor and even OnePlus won’t shy away from breaking the bank either, with flagship prices ranging from $900 (OnePlus 10 Pro), $1,200 (European Honor Magic 4 Pro), and $1,300 (Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra original price in Europe).



So, yes, although iPhone prices have been steadily going up around the world since the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, it turns out that since 2017 Apple’s actually kept it rather conservative when it comes to price hikes, while Android phone-makers have gone bananas. Shocker. However, unlike Apple, Samsung made the mistake of sending Galaxy S20 prices through the roof back in 2020 ($1,000 for a Galaxy S20, $1,200 for a Galaxy S20+ and $1,400 for a Galaxy S20 Ultra). This surprisingly poor business move coincided with another tragedy - the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Needless to say, the Galaxy S20 series were victims of the circumstances and sold rather poorly...Anyway, fast forward to today, Samsung already makes a $1,200 premium flagship (Galaxy S22 Ultra), and brands like Xiaomi, Honor and even OnePlus won’t shy away from breaking the bank either, with flagship prices ranging from $900 (OnePlus 10 Pro), $1,200 (European Honor Magic 4 Pro), and $1,300 (Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra original price in Europe).So, yes, although iPhone prices have been steadily going up around the world since the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, it turns out that since 2017 Apple’s actually kept it rather conservative when it comes to price hikes, while Android phone-makers have gone bananas.



Anyway, what I’d be more worried about is that a hypothetical iPhone 14 series price increase in the United States would undoubtedly affect iPhone 14 prices in other markets around the world too.



While the UK seems safe, since an iPhone 13 or an iPhone 13 Pro there costs less to get anyway (if you’re earning money in the UK), places like Europe and India - two of the biggest smartphone markets, wouldn’t be as lucky.





For example, the cheapest iPhone 13 mini arrived in Germany at “only” €800, and a whopping €840 in Italy, and the country where pizza was invented isn’t nearly as economically powerful as Deutschland. But who knows... perhaps Apple will surprise us with a 256GB base model iPhone 14 Pro in exchange? Anyway...





Good luck, Italy! I love a good Cappuccino and I thank you for it.