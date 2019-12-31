Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year





Apple recently filed a patent application in Japan dated December 23rd that included illustrations showing a notch-free iPhone. Besides having a Touch ID fingerprint scanner under the display, the TrueDepth Camera would also be moved there as well. This would be the layout for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max only. The other 2020 iPhone models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus, would continue to feature a notch containing the True Depth Camera and the sensors for Face ID. Having multiple designs for the same year is not foreign to Apple. In 2017, it introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with the "old-style" Touch ID home button and the iPhone X which featured the notch, Face ID (replacing Touch ID) and the edge-to-edge display.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro models could be notchless with an under-display fingerprint scanner







The December 23rd patent application also reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a rectangular screen inside a rounded case. This is what all models looked like until the iPhone X was launched; the latter features a rounded display inside a rounded case and this look has been employed on both the 2018 and 2019 iPhone models.









The use of an under-display camera on the 2020 high-end models would help Apple catch up with some of the innovative Chinese phone manufacturers. This summer, both Oppo and Xiaomi showed off such technology and the first phones to feature it will be unveiled at MWC 2020 at Barcelona in February.







Well regarded TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release five iPhone models next year (which, by the way, starts tomorrow). These include the iPhone 9, a budget-priced 4.7-inch iPhone that copies the design of the iPhone 8 and should be equipped with the current A13 Bionic chipset and a bit more memory. This model could be launched during the first quarter of 2020.





Next September, Kuo sees Apple releasing four handsets including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus. These two phones will be the successors to the iPhone 11 ; the iPhone 12 will carry a 5.4-inch display while the iPhone 12 Plus will feature a larger screen of an undetermined size. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels respectively and will add a Time of Flight sensor to the rear camera module. And if today's report is right, those two phones will chuck Face ID and the notch.



