iOS Apple

Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 31, 2019, 12:36 PM
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
The Apple iPhone X, first released in 2017, introduced iPhone users to the "notch" and Face ID. According to LetsGo Digital (via TechRadar) illustrations from an Apple patent application and whispers from the supply chain both indicate that the top-of-the-line 2020 iPhone models could phase out Face ID. The report says that Apple will replace the secure facial recognition system with an under-display fingerprint scanner or a biometric sensor located on the side of the phone (like the Samsung Galaxy S10e).

Apple recently filed a patent application in Japan dated December 23rd that included illustrations showing a notch-free iPhone. Besides having a Touch ID fingerprint scanner under the display, the TrueDepth Camera would also be moved there as well. This would be the layout for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max only. The other 2020 iPhone models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus, would continue to feature a notch containing the True Depth Camera and the sensors for Face ID. Having multiple designs for the same year is not foreign to Apple. In 2017, it introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with the "old-style" Touch ID home button and the iPhone X which featured the notch, Face ID (replacing Touch ID) and the edge-to-edge display.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro models could be notchless with an under-display fingerprint scanner


The December 23rd patent application also reveals that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a rectangular screen inside a rounded case. This is what all models looked like until the iPhone X was launched; the latter features a rounded display inside a rounded case and this look has been employed on both the 2018 and 2019 iPhone models.


The use of an under-display camera on the 2020 high-end models would help Apple catch up with some of the innovative Chinese phone manufacturers. This summer, both Oppo and Xiaomi showed off such technology and the first phones to feature it will be unveiled at MWC 2020 at Barcelona in February.

Well regarded TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to release five iPhone models next year (which, by the way, starts tomorrow). These include the iPhone 9, a budget-priced 4.7-inch iPhone that copies the design of the iPhone 8 and should be equipped with the current A13 Bionic chipset and a bit more memory. This model could be launched during the first quarter of 2020.

Next September, Kuo sees Apple releasing four handsets including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Plus. These two phones will be the successors to the iPhone 11; the iPhone 12 will carry a 5.4-inch display while the iPhone 12 Plus will feature a larger screen of an undetermined size. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels respectively and will add a Time of Flight sensor to the rear camera module. And if today's report is right, those two phones will chuck Face ID and the notch.

If Apple decides to remove Face ID from the iPhone 12 Pro models, it still might be able to offer a secure facial recognition system by using the Time of Flight (ToF) sensor that should be added to the higher-priced units. ToF sensors bounce infrared beams off of a subject and measure how long they take to return to the phone. With this data, the iPhone can calculate more accurate depth information which can be used to enhance AR functionality and produce a more natural bokeh blur on portraits. The technology can also create 3D maps of a user's face similar to the structured light method employed by Face ID. In fact, back in November 2017 there was talk about Apple using a ToF sensor to offer a rear-facing Face ID.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

10 Comments

shield
Reply

1. shield

Posts: 876; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Ugly patent :D

posted on 3 hours ago

DolmioMan
Reply

2. DolmioMan

Posts: 347; Member since: Jan 08, 2018

As all patents are.

posted on 3 hours ago

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1273; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Much better ....

posted on 3 hours ago

thxultra
Reply

4. thxultra

Posts: 474; Member since: Oct 16, 2014

Hate in display fingerprint scanners. The one I had on the note 10 was awful. Hoping this isn't true. Want to get a Iphone next year but if they drop face id will be a deal breaker for me unless they have something else that works well. Fingerprint scanners also don't work good when you are working out and sweat.

posted on 3 hours ago

maherk
Reply

5. maherk

Posts: 7043; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

That's not what Midan and apple-rules have been telling us for the past year or so, they swore that faceID is the way to go and Apple will never go back to fingerprint scanners.

posted on 1 hour ago

darkkjedii
Reply

7. darkkjedii

Posts: 31721; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

They sure did lol.

posted on 1 hour ago

Vancetastic
Reply

9. Vancetastic

Posts: 1816; Member since: May 17, 2017

I was wondering if someone would bring that up....

posted on 1 hour ago

Guseinguliev
Reply

6. Guseinguliev

Posts: 144; Member since: Mar 04, 2019

this is most likely fake news, face id is the most convenient unlock smartphone. I always had and have android smartphones, but when I went through the iPhone xc for a month, I definitely realized that face id is much better

posted on 1 hour ago

Rocket
Reply

8. Rocket

Posts: 721; Member since: Feb 24, 2014

The most convenient place for the FP scanner is the power button, that's just my 2 cents.

posted on 1 hour ago

Wazupmrg
Reply

10. Wazupmrg

Posts: 202; Member since: Apr 10, 2017

So, you mean, catch up to everyone else?

posted on 15 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra
samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
sony-is-selling-all-of-the-image-sensors-it-can-make
Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
dish-seeks-deep-pocketed-partner-to-help-build-5G-network
Dish reportedly looks to partner with Apple, Google or Amazon to build its 5G network
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
op-ed-published-by-new-york-paper-supports-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
beta-update-breaks-google-assistant-on-pixel-4
Update breaks Google Assistant on the Pixel 4
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless