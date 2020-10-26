Get the brand new iPhone 12 5G 256GB for $950

iOS Apple 5G

New report suggests iPhone 12's edges are dangerously sharp

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 26, 2020, 3:45 PM
New report suggests iPhone 12's edges are dangerously sharp
The iPhone 12 may have a serious design flaw. 

Unlike last year's iPhone 11, Apple's new phones don't have rounded edges. Instead, they have more of a boxy design, which is reminiscent of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature an aluminum frame, whereas the Pro variants get a stainless steel band.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale in a number of key markets, including China, on Friday. These are Apple's first 5G-enabled handsets and analysts are expecting them to kick off an upgrade supercycle. Both models sport a 6.1-inch screen. The other two models have not been released yet.

MyDrivers (via GizChina) reports that some early buyers have taken to social networking platforms Weibo and Tieba to post pictures of injuries caused by the iPhone 12.

It seems as if the edges of these models are really sharp and hard, and they are digging into the hands of users. A couple of early adopters also claim that the phones are a little hard to grip because of their flat sides.

Some users say that they hold their new phones too tightly to prevent them from slipping out of their hands and this may have led to the cuts.

It's not known at the moment if users in other countries also have similar complaints.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
$829 amazon $950 ebay $950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
$1099 amazon $1155 ebay $1300 iPhone 12 Pro 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

