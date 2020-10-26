New report suggests iPhone 12's edges are dangerously sharp

The iPhone 12 may have a serious design flaw.





The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale in a number of key markets, including China, on Friday. These are Apple's first 5G-enabled handsets and analysts are expecting them to kick off an upgrade supercycle. Both models sport a 6.1-inch screen. The other two models have not been released yet.



(via MyDrivers (via GizChina ) reports that some early buyers have taken to social networking platforms Weibo and Tieba to post pictures of injuries caused by the iPhone 12.



It seems as if the edges of these models are really sharp and hard, and they are digging into the hands of users. A couple of early adopters also claim that the phones are a little hard to grip because of their flat sides.





Some users say that they hold their new phones too tightly to prevent them from slipping out of their hands and this may have led to the cuts.





It's not known at the moment if users in other countries also have similar complaints.



