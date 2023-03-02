Man saves drowning woman but his iPhone falls in the lake for 11 days; this story has two miracles

It's a dramatic tale of survival, machine vs. nature. Silicon chips, charging ports, RAM, memory, and glass submerged to a depth of 23 feet for approximately a week and a half. Why, it's the kind of story that you'd watch on the Discovery Channel. According to Brazilian news portal g1 (via AppleInsider ), a hero saved a drowning woman in Brazil. In the process of doing this deed, Breno Rafael lost his iPhone in Lake Paranoa, Brasilia, Brazil.





Rafael was in a kayak navigating the lake when he noticed that a woman was drowning. He was able to save her life but as he dragged her safely to shore, his iPhone 11 ended up swallowed by the lake. A week later, our hero just happened to come across a social media post by a diving instructor by the name of Edinho Rocha (there's no need to memorize the names since they won't be on the quiz). Rocha found an iPhone 11in the lake; the device was locked and was asking people to help him find the owner.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by g1 (@portalg1)

Rocha's video tallied 17,000 views when the owner of the device, our hero Rafael, responded to claim his phone. The iPhone 11 spent 11 days submerged to a depth of 23 feet (7 meters) and still works after it was recovered. While the iPhone 11 has an IP68 rating, Apple says that it can be submerged to a depth of 4 meters (slightly over 13 feet). But Breno's iPhone 11 did even better. To reiterate, that particular phone was submerged for 11 days at a depth of 7 meters.

The iPhone 14 line, while also sporting an IP68 rating, will actually survive being submerged to a depth of up to 6 meters (19 feet, 8 inches) for up to 30 minutes according to Apple. And even that increased level of protection was topped by the real-life survival of Breno Rafael's iPhone 11.



