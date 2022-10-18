Apple to drop iPadOS 16.1 on October 24th



Apple not only unveiled the redesigned 10th-generation iPad today , and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) models, but it also made a big announcement that current iPad users have been waiting for. Apple will release iPadOS 16.1 on October 24th. This will be the first version of iPadOS 16 available to the general public and should come out of the box on the new iPad models introduced earlier today. Pre-orders start today for the new iPad models with the release date scheduled for October 26th.









The most anticipated feature on iPadOS 16.1 is the Stage Manager multitasking feature that uses a new (for iPad) system with windows to give users true multitasking capabilities. With the window currently being used in the center of the screen, other open apps appear on the left where they can be quickly swapped with the active window. In Stage Manager, windows can be resized creating overlapping windows.







Originally Apple said that besides the newly announced iPad Pro (2022) models, only the M1-powered iPads such as the iPad Air and iPad Pro (2021) would get Stage Manager. But the crew in Cupertino changed its mind and Apple will now offer Stage Manager to the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro tablets. With Stage Manager, the iPad feels more like a computer than ever before.





With iPadOS 16.1, those using the Messaging app will be able to undo a message just sent, edit a recently sent message, and more. With the Apple Mail app, users will be able to undo an email just sent, schedule when an email will be delivered, and access Rich Links that deliver preview text and teaser images from the link's destination. The update also adds a weather app for the iPad, adds a new "Home app," and delivers "Desktop-class apps" that include find and replace, customizable toolbars, and more.



