iPad soars past iPad Air, while iPad Pro retains sales leadership



According to the research firm CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), Apple's iPad lineup remains a key player in the company's overall product lineup.





The iPad Pro continues its reign as the top-selling iPad, capturing nearly half of the market in the latest quarter.



For the quarter ending in September 2024, the iPad Pro maintained its position as the top-selling model, accounting for a significant 45% of total iPad sales. While this represents a slight decrease from the previous year's 46%, it underscores the iPad Pro's continued dominance in the market.



The standard iPad saw a notable boost in its share, jumping to 33% of sales in September 2024, up from 23% the previous year. On the other hand, the iPad Air experienced a decline, with its share dropping from 24% in September 2023 to only 13% by September 2024.



The iPad mini held a steady spot in the lineup, making up 9% of sales in September 2024, a slight increase from 8% in the same period the year before.