iPad soars past iPad Air, while iPad Pro retains sales leadership
Up Next:
In May of this year, Apple unveiled the latest versions of its iPad Pro and Air models, and now, a new report gives us a glimpse at their performance during the first full quarter of sales.
The iPad mini held a steady spot in the lineup, making up 9% of sales in September 2024, a slight increase from 8% in the same period the year before.
So, overall, despite some fluctuations in individual model sales, Apple’s iPad sales as a whole remain robust. The company itself reported iPad sales revenue of $6.95 billion in Q4 2024, reflecting a 7.9% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. And apparently, the Pro models play a big role.
According to the research firm CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), Apple's iPad lineup remains a key player in the company's overall product lineup.
The iPad Pro continues its reign as the top-selling iPad, capturing nearly half of the market in the latest quarter.
For the quarter ending in September 2024, the iPad Pro maintained its position as the top-selling model, accounting for a significant 45% of total iPad sales. While this represents a slight decrease from the previous year's 46%, it underscores the iPad Pro's continued dominance in the market.
The standard iPad saw a notable boost in its share, jumping to 33% of sales in September 2024, up from 23% the previous year. On the other hand, the iPad Air experienced a decline, with its share dropping from 24% in September 2023 to only 13% by September 2024.
The iPad mini held a steady spot in the lineup, making up 9% of sales in September 2024, a slight increase from 8% in the same period the year before.
So, overall, despite some fluctuations in individual model sales, Apple’s iPad sales as a whole remain robust. The company itself reported iPad sales revenue of $6.95 billion in Q4 2024, reflecting a 7.9% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. And apparently, the Pro models play a big role.
I think that's not too surprising, though, considering we see a similar pattern with iPhone sales. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are outpacing the standard iPhone 16, even though the differences between them are narrower than ever.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: