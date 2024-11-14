iPad soars past iPad Air, while iPad Pro retains sales leadership

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

In May of this year, Apple unveiled the latest versions of its iPad Pro and Air models, and now, a new report gives us a glimpse at their performance during the first full quarter of sales.


According to the research firm CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners), Apple's iPad lineup remains a key player in the company's overall product lineup.

The iPad Pro continues its reign as the top-selling iPad, capturing nearly half of the market in the latest quarter.

For the quarter ending in September 2024, the iPad Pro maintained its position as the top-selling model, accounting for a significant 45% of total iPad sales. While this represents a slight decrease from the previous year's 46%, it underscores the iPad Pro's continued dominance in the market.

The standard iPad saw a notable boost in its share, jumping to 33% of sales in September 2024, up from 23% the previous year. On the other hand, the iPad Air experienced a decline, with its share dropping from 24% in September 2023 to only 13% by September 2024.

The iPad mini held a steady spot in the lineup, making up 9% of sales in September 2024, a slight increase from 8% in the same period the year before.

So, overall, despite some fluctuations in individual model sales, Apple’s iPad sales as a whole remain robust. The company itself reported iPad sales revenue of $6.95 billion in Q4 2024, reflecting a 7.9% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. And apparently, the Pro models play a big role.

I think that's not too surprising, though, considering we see a similar pattern with iPhone sales. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are outpacing the standard iPhone 16, even though the differences between them are narrower than ever.
