iPad Pro (M4) becomes an even better long-term investment after generous $200 discount

The tablet is among the best on the market, boasting incredible performance and a gorgeous display.

If you want to score a powerful iPad at a great price, now is the time to act! Amazon is selling the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip at a sweet $100 discount, while those who don't want to splurge on the latest model can get the 11-inch M2-powered iPad Air for up to a whopping $350 off.

But that's not all! For those who want to hold the power of the world in their hands, the retailer is selling the 13-inch M4-powered iPad Pro at a generous $200 discount. This allows you to get one with 256GB of storage for just under $1,100, which is a phenomenal price for this powerhouse.

13-inch iPad Pro M4, 256GB: $200 off on Amazon!

$200 off (15%)
Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the 13-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip at a sweet $200 discount, allowing you to get one for just under $1,100. The tablet is one of the best on the market, offering incredible performance and a stunning display. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


We agree that spending about $1,100 on a new tablet isn't an easy decision; however, the truth is, you just can't go wrong with Apple's latest iPad Pro.

For starters, the M4 chip inside is one of the most powerful SoCs on the market right now, delivering insanely fast performance. This means you're getting a tablet that will serve you well for years to come, making it a great long-term investment—especially if you like to hold on to your devices until they break down rather than upgrading when the newer model comes out.

In addition, this bad boy delivers stunning visuals with its gorgeous 13-inch Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display, boasting a 2752 x 2064 resolution and HDR and Dolby Vision support. This makes it a top choice for binge-watching hit Apple TV+ series like Silo, Severance, and Ted Lasso.

Overall, the M4-powered iPad Pro is great for both work and entertainment. Plus, it's even more tempting than usual with that sweet $200 discount. So, don't waste any more time and get one for less now!
