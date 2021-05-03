iPad mini refresh coming later this year, says Kuo
Along with the bigger and more powerful iPads, we were also expecting to see an iPad minimake a debut and even see a design refresh. None of this happened, and our hopes for a new small iPad died... But not for long.
Thanks to reliable leakster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, now we know that the supposed display supplier that's expected to make Apple's first foldable iPhone would also "benefit from the release of the new iPad mini". While this doesn't sound particularly clear, we think that the iPad mini might be a testing ground for Apple's relationship with the supposed supplier, which is (wait for it)... Samsung.
Now, as reported by 9to5Mac, the same report also includes the hint about the iPad mini, supposed to arrive "in the second half of 2021". The details are scarce, but if it's going to be anything close to the leaks that we saw earlier this year - we might be in for a disappointment. If the compact tablet makes it to production, the only changes we'll see might be the upgraded processor, as well as a slightly better screen, of course - not mini LED.
The iPad Mini has been rumored for a very long time. We even heard that Apple's smallest tablet might be discontinued in favor of their expected foldable iPhone, but as we see -nothing is certain just yet.