Mind-blowing deal lets you score the recently released iPad Mini (A17 Pro) at a bargain price

If you're in the market for a small and capable tablet that you can easily bring anywhere you go, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is the one to get. In addition to fast performance, this bad boy has a compact design, making it easy to take anywhere. And right now, it's an absolute bargain on Amazon.

The e-commerce giant is selling it at a hefty $100 discount, slashing the price by 20%. Thanks to this markdown, you have the chance to get the 128GB version of this speedy slate for just under $400, scoring sweet savings of $100 in the process.

iPad mini A17 Pro, 128GB, Wi-Fi: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (20%)
The Wi-Fi model of the speedy iPad Mini A17 Pro is on sale at a generous $100 discount on Amazon. The tablet offers incredible performance, has a beautiful display and is an absolute steal! Act fast and score a unit with this deal now!
Buy at Amazon


Powered by Apple's A17 Pro chip, the latest version of the iPad Mini packs a huge punch. It supports Apple Intelligence, and it should even be able to run console games like Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, and Death Stranding.

On top of its firepower, the new Mini boasts an 8.3-inch LCD display with 2266 x 1488 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. That, combined with impressive stereo speakers, allows the slate to deliver a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. What's more, the screen comes with Apple's anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

All in all, we could say that the saying 'don't judge a book by its cover' is quite suitable for the iPad Mini (A17 Pro). While it may look fragile on the outside, this Apple tablet boasts incredible performance and will also let you enjoy your favorite movies and TV series with great picture quality—all that for just under $400 with Amazon's deal. So don't hesitate! Act fast and snatch this amazing device at a much cheaper price now!
