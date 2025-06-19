Total Wireless kicks off its first-ever social program

Verizon

A third (32%) of working students have a job to support their families . Additionally, one-third (32%) of working students rely on government subsidy programs to get by, and a large majority (89%) working students have student loans.

Nearly three quarters (73%) of working students wish they had additional support to help them with pursuing a career. Career mentorship was indicated as the most useful support service for all students.

Only 1 in 10 working students strongly agree that they have adequate free time . Time is short for many, as unaided, general time management is the number one obstacle among working students.