Total Wireless kicks off its first-ever social program

Working students are invited at the Summer Career Fair in Chicago | Image credit: Total Wireless

To celebrate the launch of its social program, Total Wireless will host a “Career Spark” Fair in Chicago on June 27 near Wicker Park. Stations at the fair will be focused on student well-being and career growth and include tips and resources to manage work/life balance, short and long term career opportunities, community resources for Total’s nonprofit partners and Total Spark grant recipients, a headshot station, lots of Total swag, and more. Those interested in attending the event may reserve a spot by signing up here