Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Total Wireless kicks off its first-ever social program

Working students are the target of a new MVNO social program that aims to help them find employment and prepare for it.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Total Wireless logo
Verizon’s Total Wireless announced earlier this week the debut of its first-ever social impact program from the Verizon Value portfolio, Total Spark. As with all social programs, Total Spark is specifically designed to support a certain category of customers, which in this case is working students.

Whether they’re students working full-time and going to school at night, or part-time students going for additional training, Total Spark is supposed to make their lives easier when it comes finding jobs that they’re prepared for.

Many of the social program’s features have been tailored after Total Wireless commissioned a custom survey of more than 1,000 US adult students to try and learn about the true needs of working students across the country. Here is what the survey found:

  • A third (32%) of working students have a job to support their families. Additionally, one-third (32%) of working students rely on government subsidy programs to get by, and a large majority (89%) working students have student loans.
  • Nearly three quarters (73%) of working students wish they had additional support to help them with pursuing a career. Career mentorship was indicated as the most useful support service for all students.
  • Only 1 in 10 working students strongly agree that they have adequate free time. Time is short for many, as unaided, general time management is the number one obstacle among working students.
  • Mobile phones are seen as an essential tool for staying connected by a large majority of working students (90%). This is especially true for students who work full-time, who indicate they rely on mobile phones to stay connected for work and for job searching.

In order to make Total Spark as effective as possible, the MVNO has partnered with Empower Work, a nonprofit organization that supports programs that aim to address each of the issues revealed in the survey.

Total Wireless and Empower Work identified five nonprofit organizations in Chicago, Dallas, and Detroit to receive grants between $50,000 - $150,000. These grants are meant to fund existing community-oriented programs supporting working students, including job training, skill development, job placement, and career advancement.

If you’re a working student living in one of the three cities mentioned, here are the nonprofit organizations that are receiving the grants from Total Spark:

Chicago, IL
  • The Jane Adams Resource Corporation
  • LIFT-Chicago

Dallas, TX
  • The Wilkinson Center

Detroit, MI
  • NPower Michigan
  • TechTown Detroit

Total Wireless kicks off its first-ever social program
Working students are invited at the Summer Career Fair in Chicago | Image credit: Total Wireless

To celebrate the launch of its social program, Total Wireless will host a “Career Spark” Fair in Chicago on June 27 near Wicker Park. Stations at the fair will be focused on student well-being and career growth and include tips and resources to manage work/life balance, short and long term career opportunities, community resources for Total’s nonprofit partners and Total Spark grant recipients, a headshot station, lots of Total swag, and more. Those interested in attending the event may reserve a spot by signing up here.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 is once again a top bargain at Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 is once again a top bargain at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveal date leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveal date leaked
Tap to pay and other smartphone, smartwatch features to be improved with NFC Release 15
Tap to pay and other smartphone, smartwatch features to be improved with NFC Release 15
Google Search is getting an upgrade that may change how you ask questions on your phone
Google Search is getting an upgrade that may change how you ask questions on your phone
These new Google Messages features make it easier to manage conversations
These new Google Messages features make it easier to manage conversations
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
Photo of the Week: Submit your best photo for a chance to be featured
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless